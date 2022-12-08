DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

The "Belgium NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 46.2% on an annual basis to reach US$507.4 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.3% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$507.4 million in 2022 to reach US$2592.2 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.
  • Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.
  • Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.
  • Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.
  • Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Belgium NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Belgium NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Belgium NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Belgium NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Belgium NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Belgium NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Belgium NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Belgium NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Belgium NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Belgium NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Belgium NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Belgium NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Belgium NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Belgium NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Belgium NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Belgium NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Belgium NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Belgium NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Belgium NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Belgium NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Belgium NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7 Belgium User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Belgium Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Belgium Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Belgium Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwt311

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005755/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD: BELGIUM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NFT INTERNET PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 12/08/2022 11:38 AM/DISC: 12/08/2022 11:38 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005755/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you