Belkin introduces the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe

Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe, a compact and travel-friendly solution to seamlessly charge iPhone and AirPods at the same time.
Available in two classic color options, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 pad is the newest addition to Belkin’s award-winning Made for MagSafe collection, offering 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 models or later, and 5W for AirPods with wireless charging case and AirPods Pro.
Key features:
- Fast wireless charging up to 15W with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models or later
- Wireless charging up to 5W with Qi for AirPods with wireless charging case and AirPods Pro
- Lay-flat, slim and compact form factor
- USB-C power supply unit included
- LED light to indicate charging status
- Black and white color options
- Product housing (excluding cable and power supply) is made with a minimum 72% PCR materials
- Packaging is 100% plastic-free
Belkin is the #1 market share leader of third-party MagSafe accessories. 1 As part of Belkin’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products, the new charger’s product housing is made with a minimum 72% PCR and comes in plastic-free packaging.
Pricing and Availability
The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe is available to order for $79.95 USD at Belkin.com, Amazon.com and select retailers worldwide. Color options will vary across regions and retailers.
About Belkin
Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments over the last 40 years. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work, or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education and sustainability. Belkin remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.
1 Based from NPD and Stackline data from 2021-2023; data represents 3rd party and non-private label market share at major brick & mortar retailers in the US, as well as Amazon.com US
