1st_$35,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Grace in Motion115Someday Maybe120
School of Thought120Black Licorice120
Malibu Anthem124Balinese120
Untamed Lady120

2nd_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Tamburro's Sox124Athenry121
Freudian Analyst119Majestic Sky121
Perfect Banker124Tough Workout121
War Novel121Hot Doctor121
Chase the Cat121Flintshire's Rock121
El Mayor121Tuesday's Child116
Rogue Leader121Top of the Mint124
Taco Bean121

3rd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.

Second Row Center120Made In Italy124
Single Soul120L'Indiscret122
Flauto118Dancingwthdaffodls124

4th_$60,000, cl $32,000-$32,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Flat Out Beautiful122Lost in Rome124
Villainous122Grumps Little Tots124
Liveyourbeastlife122Ragtime Blues122
Mexican Wonder Boy122

5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Astral Weeks119Curlin's Wisdom119
My Last Mission119Pursuit of Justice119
Catching Cupid119Lazzarito119
Kenner119Asymmetric119
Devious Banker119Kaz Sugar Bank119

6th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Sailingintothewind123Publication123
Clara Peeters121My Sweet Wife121
So Gracious121Tiple121
Princess Fawzia123

7th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.

Saffron Moon119Toosweettobesour119
Into Happiness119Chasing Artemis119
Make a Wish119Morning in America119
Nostalgic119Handbelle119

8th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.

Jades Gelly121Screamin' By123
Abuse of Power123Sussex Garden120
Ruvies in Time123Bravo Regina120
Stolen Holiday123She's a Black Belt123
Lilly Simone118O'Gotten Girl120
Tuscan Queen120Violent Point123
Harper's in Charge120

9th_$100,000, stk, 3YO, 7f.

Carle Place Stakes

Crowded Trade118Town of Gold118
Ocala Dream120Wolfie's Dynaghost118
Smokin' Jay122Resist the Devil118
Indian Lake122Rustler118
Easy Time124Kawhi Me a River118
Arzak122Snow House118

10th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Vibe Setter119Our Son Jake119
Clash A. J.114Hot Rod Rumble119
Bali's Shade119Amedeus Music119
Gimmedamoney119Always Charming119
Something Majestic119Call My Banker119
Almond Cider119

