1st-$37,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Elegant Laoban , 115C. Ramos11-5-8Keith O'Brien15/1
2Superbloodwolfmoon (L), 114O. Hernandez Moreno8-7-6Richard Metivier10/1
3Angeloverthepulpit (L), 120G. Richards12-12-xChandradat Goberdhan30/1
4Matoula (L), 120M. Franco5-4-xPatrick Reynolds7/2
5Strong Point (L), 120J. Rosario5-2-4John Terranova II8/5
6Malibu Anthem (L), 124J. Castellano4-2-3Thomas Albertrani2/1
7Decreed (L), 120J. Samuel9-7-7Randi Persaud20/1
8Bonana Fanna Foe (L), 120D. Davis8-6-8Chris Englehart8/1

2nd-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Belle Gosse , 119K. Carmouche7-x-xThomas Albertrani20/1
2My Joy , 119E. Cancelx-x-xBarclay Tagg12/1
3Spicer , 119J. Rosariox-x-xChad Brown6/1
4Pegs A. K. Girl , 119H. Diaz, Jr.3-x-xMichael Dini10/1
5Eileen Gray , 119J. Lezcanox-x-xChristophe Clement12/1
6Gun Boat , 119L. Saez5-x-xClaude McGaughey III4/1
7Hope Over Fear , 119J. Castellano6-4-xWilliam Mott10/1
8Roboz , 119B. Hernandezx-x-xChris Englehart30/1
9Shad Nation , 119D. Davisx-x-xChristophe Clement6/1
10Sweet Surprise , 114C. Ramos3-3-xTimothy Hills15/1
11Hatari , 119M. Francox-x-xJonathan Thomas12/1
12Vagaries , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.3-x-xChad Brown3/1
13S Oh S , 119J. Castellano7-7-xThomas Albertrani30/1
14Early Glow , 119. Rider TBA9-x-xWilliam Mott8/1

3rd-$55,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Blu Grotto (L), 118K. Carmouche5-3-1John Kimmel20/1
2Giocare (L), 122J. Rosario5-2-4Todd Pletcher4/1
3Cousin Andrew (L), 122M. Franco4-1-5Peter Walder10/1
4Top Gun Tommy (L), 120I. Ortiz, Jr.2-3-3Kelly Breen8/5
5Boldish (L), 118E. Cancel1-3-3Linda Rice6/1
6Mr. Briggs (L), 120L. Saez2-1-1Linda Rice7/2
7F F Rocket (L), 124J. Lezcano1-5-1Rob Atras9/2

4th-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Piccadilly , 119J. Castellanox-x-xClaude McGaughey III8/1
2Zandon , 119J. Rosariox-x-xChad Brown5/2
3Sky and Sand , 119L. Saezx-x-xSteven Asmussen9/2
4Chanceux , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.x-x-xTodd Pletcher2/1
5Matt Doyle , 119J. Lezcano5-x-xChad Summers3/1
6Fishing for Fun , 119M. Franco2-2-3Rudy Rodriguez10/1
7R Boy Cheekum , 119N. Mangalee7-8-xMarcus Thompson50/1

5th-$250,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

Vosburgh Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Jalen Journey , 122J. Lezcano1-1-2Steven Asmussen7/2
2Good Effort , 120W. Lordan1-9-19Ismail Mohammed15/1
3Baby Yoda , 118L. Saez1-1-3William Mott7/5
4Firenze Fire , 124I. Ortiz, Jr.2-5-2Kelly Breen8/5
5Following Sea , 118J. Rosario3-2-1Todd Pletcher9/2

6th-$150,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs (T)

Matron Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Poppy Flower , 120D. Flores3-2-1Wesley Ward10/1
2The Club , 120J. Lezcano1-2-2Christophe Clement15/1
3Mystic Eyes , 120M. Franco2-1-xTodd Pletcher6/1
4Lady Danae , 120L. Saez5-1-xJoe Sharp6/1
5Dufresne , 120E. Cancel3-1-5Michael Trombetta20/1
6Makin My Move , 120J. Castellano1-x-xJohn Kimmel8/1
7Bubble Rock , 120I. Ortiz, Jr.1-2-xBrad Cox7/2
8Chi Town Lady , 122J. Rosario1-1-xWesley Ward4/1
9High Arabian , 120B. Hernandez2-1-xAlison Escobar50/1
10Benbang , 120J. Vargas, Jr.6-1-xJonathan Thomas15/1
11Mainstay , 120K. Carmouche4-2-1Robert Reid, Jr.6/1
12Gal in a Rush , 120D. Davis1-6-xChristophe Clement30/1

7th-$500,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half (T)

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Serve the King , 126I. Ortiz, Jr.1-4-4Chad Brown8/1
2Arklow , 126J. Lezcano2-7-6Brad Cox6/1
3Gufo , 126J. Rosario1-1-3Christophe Clement8/5
4Rockemperor , 126J. Castellano4-2-1Chad Brown10/1
5Cross Border , 126L. Saez3-1-2Michael Maker8/1
6Channel Maker , 126M. Franco6-7-8William Mott6/1
7Japan , 126W. Lordan2-1-6Aidan O'Brien5/2

8th-$80,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1$ X), Six Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Volkert (L), 120D. Davis8-6-9Mark Hennig15/1
2Samay (L), 123H. Hernandez3-6-2Michael LeCesse15/1
3Phantom Smoke (L), 120J. Rosario2-6-1Christophe Clement7/2
4Masked Marauder (L), 118M. Franco6-1-3James Lawrence, II20/1
5Our Troubadour (L), 121L. Saez7-6-3Edward Barker12/1
6More Like It (L), 123E. Cancel3-4-6Karl Broberg10/1
7Constant Knight (L), 123W. Garcia11-5-4Mary Black30/1
8Sheriff Bianco (L), 120K. Carmouche1-4-2Wesley Ward5/2
9Uncle George (L), 123I. Ortiz, Jr.9-5-5Christophe Clement6/1
10Brockmoninoff (L), 121J. Lezcano3-6-3Paul Barrow20/1
11Neuro (L), 123J. Castellano2-4-1Robert Ribaudo4/1

9th-$48,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Baby I'm Perfect (L), 122I. Ortiz, Jr.2-2-5Michael Miceli8/1
2Villainous (L), 122K. Carmouche4-3-7Thomas Morley3/1
3Parade Field (L), 117C. Ramos5-6-8Patrick Quick15/1
4Cantrell Hill (L), 124E. Cancel3-2-1Linda Rice6/1
5Counter Offer (L), 122M. Franco1-9-5Rob Atras7/2
6Can't Pass It Up (L), 122J. Vargas, Jr.5-3-3Bernard Dunham15/1
7Daddy Knows (L), 124D. Davis4-4-2Raymond Handal6/1
8Grumps Little Tots (L), 124L. Saez2-4-4Natalia Lynch4/1
9Heavy Roller (L), 112O. Hernandez Moreno1-7-6Eduardo Jones10/1

10th-$94,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Nothing Better (L), 123L. Saez1-1-6Jorge Duarte, Jr.15/1
2Mystery Messenger (L), 121J. Lezcano1-2-2Fernando Abreu10/1
3Voodoo Zip (L), 125J. Rosario2-1-3Christophe Clement3/1
4Big Package (L), 125I. Ortiz, Jr.1-2-3David Donk5/1
5Shekky Shebaz (L), 121J. Castellano4-2-2Bonnie Lucas5/1
6Noble Emotion (L), 125M. Franco4-3-1Horacio DePaz7/2
7Duress (L), 121D. Davis5-9-3Thomas Albertrani10/1
8Chocolate Bar (L), 123E. Cancel3-3-3Michael Maker6/1
9Artemus Citylimits (L), 121K. Carmouche3-1-1Michael Maker10/1

11th-$45,000, Maiden Claiming $40,000-$40,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Pivotal Run (L), 120M. Franco9-3-7George Weaver8/1
2Ghostmon (L), 120J. Samuel7-4-2Rudy Rodriguez12/1
3Brennan's War (L), 120E. Cancel6-2-3Leah Gyarmati12/1
4Bay Defense (L), 124C. Roberts9-5-6Gabriel Goodwin30/1
5Seanan (M), 120J. Lezcanox-x-xChristophe Clement8/1
6Tackle (L), 124L. Saez6-2-6Michael Maker5/1
7Crossing Verazanno (L), 120B. Hernandez8-8-6Gary Sciacca30/1
8Eight Weeks Long (L), 120D. Davis2-3-3Mark Hennig8/1
9Flintshire's Rock (L), 120K. Carmouche8-2-8Robert Klesaris12/1
10Viking Zim (L), 120J. Castellano2-2-4Bonnie Lucas4/1
11Wicked Karma (L), 124J. Vargas, Jr.4-6-5Joseph Lee20/1
12Sandro the Great (L), 124J. Rosario5-6-2Thomas Bush7/2
13Brian's Mission (L), 120K. Carmouche10-6-xMichael Trombetta10/1
14Artie's Lit (L), 120J. Vargas, Jr.6-4-9Charlton Baker20/1
15Shutters (L), 120M. Franco6-x-xChad Brown9/2
16Bohemian Ruby (M), 120D. Davis4-9-8Barclay Tagg4/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

