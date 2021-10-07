1st-$37,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Elegant Laoban , 115
|C. Ramos
|11-5-8
|Keith O'Brien
|15/1
|2
|Superbloodwolfmoon (L), 114
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|8-7-6
|Richard Metivier
|10/1
|3
|Angeloverthepulpit (L), 120
|G. Richards
|12-12-x
|Chandradat Goberdhan
|30/1
|4
|Matoula (L), 120
|M. Franco
|5-4-x
|Patrick Reynolds
|7/2
|5
|Strong Point (L), 120
|J. Rosario
|5-2-4
|John Terranova II
|8/5
|6
|Malibu Anthem (L), 124
|J. Castellano
|4-2-3
|Thomas Albertrani
|2/1
|7
|Decreed (L), 120
|J. Samuel
|9-7-7
|Randi Persaud
|20/1
|8
|Bonana Fanna Foe (L), 120
|D. Davis
|8-6-8
|Chris Englehart
|8/1
2nd-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Belle Gosse , 119
|K. Carmouche
|7-x-x
|Thomas Albertrani
|20/1
|2
|My Joy , 119
|E. Cancel
|x-x-x
|Barclay Tagg
|12/1
|3
|Spicer , 119
|J. Rosario
|x-x-x
|Chad Brown
|6/1
|4
|Pegs A. K. Girl , 119
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|3-x-x
|Michael Dini
|10/1
|5
|Eileen Gray , 119
|J. Lezcano
|x-x-x
|Christophe Clement
|12/1
|6
|Gun Boat , 119
|L. Saez
|5-x-x
|Claude McGaughey III
|4/1
|7
|Hope Over Fear , 119
|J. Castellano
|6-4-x
|William Mott
|10/1
|8
|Roboz , 119
|B. Hernandez
|x-x-x
|Chris Englehart
|30/1
|9
|Shad Nation , 119
|D. Davis
|x-x-x
|Christophe Clement
|6/1
|10
|Sweet Surprise , 114
|C. Ramos
|3-3-x
|Timothy Hills
|15/1
|11
|Hatari , 119
|M. Franco
|x-x-x
|Jonathan Thomas
|12/1
|12
|Vagaries , 119
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|3-x-x
|Chad Brown
|3/1
|13
|S Oh S , 119
|J. Castellano
|7-7-x
|Thomas Albertrani
|30/1
|14
|Early Glow , 119
|. Rider TBA
|9-x-x
|William Mott
|8/1
3rd-$55,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Blu Grotto (L), 118
|K. Carmouche
|5-3-1
|John Kimmel
|20/1
|2
|Giocare (L), 122
|J. Rosario
|5-2-4
|Todd Pletcher
|4/1
|3
|Cousin Andrew (L), 122
|M. Franco
|4-1-5
|Peter Walder
|10/1
|4
|Top Gun Tommy (L), 120
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|2-3-3
|Kelly Breen
|8/5
|5
|Boldish (L), 118
|E. Cancel
|1-3-3
|Linda Rice
|6/1
|6
|Mr. Briggs (L), 120
|L. Saez
|2-1-1
|Linda Rice
|7/2
|7
|F F Rocket (L), 124
|J. Lezcano
|1-5-1
|Rob Atras
|9/2
4th-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Piccadilly , 119
|J. Castellano
|x-x-x
|Claude McGaughey III
|8/1
|2
|Zandon , 119
|J. Rosario
|x-x-x
|Chad Brown
|5/2
|3
|Sky and Sand , 119
|L. Saez
|x-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|9/2
|4
|Chanceux , 119
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Todd Pletcher
|2/1
|5
|Matt Doyle , 119
|J. Lezcano
|5-x-x
|Chad Summers
|3/1
|6
|Fishing for Fun , 119
|M. Franco
|2-2-3
|Rudy Rodriguez
|10/1
|7
|R Boy Cheekum , 119
|N. Mangalee
|7-8-x
|Marcus Thompson
|50/1
5th-$250,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
Vosburgh Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Jalen Journey , 122
|J. Lezcano
|1-1-2
|Steven Asmussen
|7/2
|2
|Good Effort , 120
|W. Lordan
|1-9-19
|Ismail Mohammed
|15/1
|3
|Baby Yoda , 118
|L. Saez
|1-1-3
|William Mott
|7/5
|4
|Firenze Fire , 124
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|2-5-2
|Kelly Breen
|8/5
|5
|Following Sea , 118
|J. Rosario
|3-2-1
|Todd Pletcher
|9/2
6th-$150,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs (T)
Matron Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Poppy Flower , 120
|D. Flores
|3-2-1
|Wesley Ward
|10/1
|2
|The Club , 120
|J. Lezcano
|1-2-2
|Christophe Clement
|15/1
|3
|Mystic Eyes , 120
|M. Franco
|2-1-x
|Todd Pletcher
|6/1
|4
|Lady Danae , 120
|L. Saez
|5-1-x
|Joe Sharp
|6/1
|5
|Dufresne , 120
|E. Cancel
|3-1-5
|Michael Trombetta
|20/1
|6
|Makin My Move , 120
|J. Castellano
|1-x-x
|John Kimmel
|8/1
|7
|Bubble Rock , 120
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|1-2-x
|Brad Cox
|7/2
|8
|Chi Town Lady , 122
|J. Rosario
|1-1-x
|Wesley Ward
|4/1
|9
|High Arabian , 120
|B. Hernandez
|2-1-x
|Alison Escobar
|50/1
|10
|Benbang , 120
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|6-1-x
|Jonathan Thomas
|15/1
|11
|Mainstay , 120
|K. Carmouche
|4-2-1
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|6/1
|12
|Gal in a Rush , 120
|D. Davis
|1-6-x
|Christophe Clement
|30/1
7th-$500,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half (T)
Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Serve the King , 126
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|1-4-4
|Chad Brown
|8/1
|2
|Arklow , 126
|J. Lezcano
|2-7-6
|Brad Cox
|6/1
|3
|Gufo , 126
|J. Rosario
|1-1-3
|Christophe Clement
|8/5
|4
|Rockemperor , 126
|J. Castellano
|4-2-1
|Chad Brown
|10/1
|5
|Cross Border , 126
|L. Saez
|3-1-2
|Michael Maker
|8/1
|6
|Channel Maker , 126
|M. Franco
|6-7-8
|William Mott
|6/1
|7
|Japan , 126
|W. Lordan
|2-1-6
|Aidan O'Brien
|5/2
8th-$80,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1$ X), Six Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Volkert (L), 120
|D. Davis
|8-6-9
|Mark Hennig
|15/1
|2
|Samay (L), 123
|H. Hernandez
|3-6-2
|Michael LeCesse
|15/1
|3
|Phantom Smoke (L), 120
|J. Rosario
|2-6-1
|Christophe Clement
|7/2
|4
|Masked Marauder (L), 118
|M. Franco
|6-1-3
|James Lawrence, II
|20/1
|5
|Our Troubadour (L), 121
|L. Saez
|7-6-3
|Edward Barker
|12/1
|6
|More Like It (L), 123
|E. Cancel
|3-4-6
|Karl Broberg
|10/1
|7
|Constant Knight (L), 123
|W. Garcia
|11-5-4
|Mary Black
|30/1
|8
|Sheriff Bianco (L), 120
|K. Carmouche
|1-4-2
|Wesley Ward
|5/2
|9
|Uncle George (L), 123
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|9-5-5
|Christophe Clement
|6/1
|10
|Brockmoninoff (L), 121
|J. Lezcano
|3-6-3
|Paul Barrow
|20/1
|11
|Neuro (L), 123
|J. Castellano
|2-4-1
|Robert Ribaudo
|4/1
9th-$48,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Baby I'm Perfect (L), 122
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|2-2-5
|Michael Miceli
|8/1
|2
|Villainous (L), 122
|K. Carmouche
|4-3-7
|Thomas Morley
|3/1
|3
|Parade Field (L), 117
|C. Ramos
|5-6-8
|Patrick Quick
|15/1
|4
|Cantrell Hill (L), 124
|E. Cancel
|3-2-1
|Linda Rice
|6/1
|5
|Counter Offer (L), 122
|M. Franco
|1-9-5
|Rob Atras
|7/2
|6
|Can't Pass It Up (L), 122
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|5-3-3
|Bernard Dunham
|15/1
|7
|Daddy Knows (L), 124
|D. Davis
|4-4-2
|Raymond Handal
|6/1
|8
|Grumps Little Tots (L), 124
|L. Saez
|2-4-4
|Natalia Lynch
|4/1
|9
|Heavy Roller (L), 112
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|1-7-6
|Eduardo Jones
|10/1
10th-$94,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Nothing Better (L), 123
|L. Saez
|1-1-6
|Jorge Duarte, Jr.
|15/1
|2
|Mystery Messenger (L), 121
|J. Lezcano
|1-2-2
|Fernando Abreu
|10/1
|3
|Voodoo Zip (L), 125
|J. Rosario
|2-1-3
|Christophe Clement
|3/1
|4
|Big Package (L), 125
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|1-2-3
|David Donk
|5/1
|5
|Shekky Shebaz (L), 121
|J. Castellano
|4-2-2
|Bonnie Lucas
|5/1
|6
|Noble Emotion (L), 125
|M. Franco
|4-3-1
|Horacio DePaz
|7/2
|7
|Duress (L), 121
|D. Davis
|5-9-3
|Thomas Albertrani
|10/1
|8
|Chocolate Bar (L), 123
|E. Cancel
|3-3-3
|Michael Maker
|6/1
|9
|Artemus Citylimits (L), 121
|K. Carmouche
|3-1-1
|Michael Maker
|10/1
11th-$45,000, Maiden Claiming $40,000-$40,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Pivotal Run (L), 120
|M. Franco
|9-3-7
|George Weaver
|8/1
|2
|Ghostmon (L), 120
|J. Samuel
|7-4-2
|Rudy Rodriguez
|12/1
|3
|Brennan's War (L), 120
|E. Cancel
|6-2-3
|Leah Gyarmati
|12/1
|4
|Bay Defense (L), 124
|C. Roberts
|9-5-6
|Gabriel Goodwin
|30/1
|5
|Seanan (M), 120
|J. Lezcano
|x-x-x
|Christophe Clement
|8/1
|6
|Tackle (L), 124
|L. Saez
|6-2-6
|Michael Maker
|5/1
|7
|Crossing Verazanno (L), 120
|B. Hernandez
|8-8-6
|Gary Sciacca
|30/1
|8
|Eight Weeks Long (L), 120
|D. Davis
|2-3-3
|Mark Hennig
|8/1
|9
|Flintshire's Rock (L), 120
|K. Carmouche
|8-2-8
|Robert Klesaris
|12/1
|10
|Viking Zim (L), 120
|J. Castellano
|2-2-4
|Bonnie Lucas
|4/1
|11
|Wicked Karma (L), 124
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|4-6-5
|Joseph Lee
|20/1
|12
|Sandro the Great (L), 124
|J. Rosario
|5-6-2
|Thomas Bush
|7/2
|13
|Brian's Mission (L), 120
|K. Carmouche
|10-6-x
|Michael Trombetta
|10/1
|14
|Artie's Lit (L), 120
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|6-4-9
|Charlton Baker
|20/1
|15
|Shutters (L), 120
|M. Franco
|6-x-x
|Chad Brown
|9/2
|16
|Bohemian Ruby (M), 120
|D. Davis
|4-9-8
|Barclay Tagg
|4/1
