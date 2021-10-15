1st-$85,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cartwheel (L), 122J. Lezcano4-3-2Mertkan Kantarmaci3/1
2Frost Me (L), 120K. Carmouche5-7-5John Kimmel7/2
3Pay Grade (L), 122M. Franco3-1-5Christophe Clement6/5
4Courageous Girl (L), 122J. Ortiz3-4-4Horacio DePaz9/2
5Vallarand (L), 120J. Vargas, Jr.1-9-9Charlton Baker5/1

2nd-$41,000, Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Herald Angel (M), 118J. Castellano5-4-6Bonnie Lucas5/2
2High School Crush (L), 121K. Carmouche4-6-5Michelle Nevin3/1
3a-Emma and I (L), 120J. Lezcano7-11-4James Ryerson8/1
4Carly Hustle (L), 120S. Gonzalez3-9-4Mertkan Kantarmaci3/1
5Constitutionalrage (L), 120J. Alvarado10-1-4Bruce Brown10/1
6Khali Magic (L), 120E. Cancel8-2-8Chris Englehart10/1
7Lot of Honey (M), 120. Rider TBA9-9-4James Ferraro5/1
8Shining Colors (L), 123R. Silvera4-12-1Juan Vazquez20/1
9Appreciate (L), 121J. Vargas, Jr.3-6-6John Toscano, Jr.6/1
10Lucky Sitka (L), 118C. Roberts9-8-4Edward DeLauro30/1
11a-Adele Kat (L), 120J. Lezcano5-1-6James Ryerson8/1
12Zerenia (L), 123L. Saez4-1-6John Terranova II7/2
13Seahorse d'Oro (L), 120. Rider TBA2-8-5Gregory DiPrima7/2

a-Coupled

3rd-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Drakon , 119J. Velazquez6-x-xBrad Cox8/1
2Urban Forest , 119J. Alvarado3-x-xWilliam Mott5/2
3Fenwick , 119J. Lezcanox-x-xSteven Asmussen6/1
4Carpe's Dream , 119B. Hernandezx-x-xGregory DiPrima15/1
5Citizen Mack , 119J. Castellanox-x-xClaude McGaughey III6/1
6Debate , 119J. Ortizx-x-xWilliam Mott12/1
7Forced Ranking , 119L. Saez3-x-xChad Brown6/5

4th-$41,000, Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Road to Success (L), 120J. Castellano2-1-8Bonnie Lucas7/2
2Royal Realm (L), 120M. Franco7-6-3David Donk9/2
3Johnnypump (L), 124J. Lezcano3-1-10Linda Rice6/1
4Texas Swing (L), 122L. Saez5-4-4Todd Pletcher8/5
5Good Culture (L), 120J. Ortiz2-5-2Linda Rice9/2
6Indoctrinate (L), 118B. Hernandez5-12-6Edmund Davis30/1
7Coach Bahe (L), 112O. Hernandez Moreno4-6-5Oscar Barrera, III15/1
8Rocco Strong (L), 120E. Cancel3-10-1Carlos Martin12/1

5th-$75,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Khali's Dream , 119E. Cancel6-x-xChris Englehart30/1
2My Last Mission , 119R. Silvera6-x-xJuan Vazquez30/1
3Lord Brownie , 119B. Hernandez9-7-7Gary Sciacca30/1
4Hezastonecoldfox , 119J. Velazquez2-x-xBruce Brown3/1
5Red Fortress , 119J. Lezcanox-x-xLinda Rice12/1
6Chief Engineer , 119M. Franco5-2-2Russell Cash15/1
7Devil Or Angel , 119J. Ortiz3-2-xDavid Donk2/1
8Sandrone , 119L. Saez3-x-xH. Bond6/1
9Buckortwo , 119J. Vargas, Jr.6-x-xMichelle Nevin12/1
10Joey the Carpenter , 119J. Castellanox-x-xMichael Miceli20/1
11Cool Laoban , 119K. Carmouche4-x-xMark Casse6/1
12Deptford Dancer , 119J. Alvaradox-x-xPhilip Serpe20/1
13Father Walsh , 119J. Castellano5-6-xPatrick Reynolds10/1
14Bali's Shade , 119J. Lezcano2-x-xRudy Rodriguez5/2
15Thrill of It , 119J. Alvarado3-x-xJohn Terranova II3/1

6th-$80,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1$ X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Chulainn (L), 118M. Franco1-5-2H. Motion5/1
2Missionatthespa (L), 122R. Silvera3-1-3Michael LeCesse10/1
3Work Out (L), 115C. Ramos6-7-4Leah Gyarmati20/1
4Mr. Kringle (L), 124J. Lezcano6-1-2John Terranova II8/1
5Catch That Party (L), 122J. Vargas, Jr.3-2-2Jeremiah Englehart7/2
6Regality (L), 118J. Ortiz2-3-3Jeffrey Englehart15/1
7Agent Creed (L), 120K. Carmouche1-11-3John Kimmel6/1
8Fatima's Blessing , 122P. Lopez3-3-4Joan Milne12/1
9Grape Nuts Warrior (L), 120J. Castellano4-4-3Chad Brown3/1
10Cotton (L), 120E. Cancel7-1-2Mark Casse8/1
11Water's Edge (L), 118J. Ortiz2-2-1David Donk4/5

7th-$55,000, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Manifest Destiny (L), 121K. Carmouche5-4-8William Younghans15/1
2More Graytful (L), 123M. Franco8-5-1Brad Cox9/5
3a-I Love Jaxson (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Jeffrey Englehart4/1
4a-Dugout (L), 121J. Ortiz6-3-1Jeffrey Englehart4/1
5Sicilia Mike (L), 113O. Hernandez Moreno2-4-3Bonnie Lucas12/1
6Gandy Dancing (L), 123J. Castellano9-1-8John Pregman, Jr.10/1
7Quintarelli (L), 121J. Samuel5-5-1Neville Henry30/1
8Analyzethisandthat (L), 121E. Cancel3-7-9Chris Englehart15/1
9Just Right (L), 121L. Saez8-2-2Eduardo Jones8/1
10Durkin's Call (L), 123J. Lezcano1-6-7Linda Rice5/2

a-Coupled

8th-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs (T)

Floral Park Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Gogo Shoes , 124K. Carmouche8-1-3Derek Ryan12/1
2Time Limit , 122E. Cancel3-2-1Michael Maker10/1
3Honey Cake , 124P. Lopez3-6-1Jonathan Thomas15/1
4Secure Connection , 124J. Castellano1-5-3Claude McGaughey III8/1
5Pacific Gale , 122J. Velazquez2-5-4John Kimmel8/1
6Robin Sparkles , 124J. Ortiz1-3-3Bruce Brown2/1
7Too Sexy , 124J. Lezcano1-4-1Christophe Clement9/2
8Introduced , 126M. Franco1-1-5Jorge Duarte, Jr.5/1
9Raven's Cry , 126L. Saez5-4-2Brad Cox6/1

9th-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Gailhorsewind (L), 121J. Vargas, Jr.8-3-4A. Trites12/1
2Rhombique (L), 121J. Samuel6-2-4Robert Ribaudo30/1
3Miss Bonnie T (L), 121J. Velazquez2-5-4David Donk8/1
4Venus Oyzo (L), 124H. Diaz, Jr.6-4-6Randi Persaud50/1
5Ingress (L), 121J. Alvarado7-3-4William Mott12/1
6Vintage Style (L), 121E. Cancel3-3-7George Weaver15/1
7Wow , 121J. Lezcano5-4-7Mark Hennig15/1
8Intense Honor (L), 121J. Ortiz5-x-xHoracio DePaz8/1
9Thegoddessofsnakes (L), 121K. Carmouche3-5-10Chad Summers30/1
10Thesis Break (M), 121J. Castellanox-x-xChad Brown6/1
11Lilac Girl (L), 121M. Franco2-x-xJonathan Thomas2/1
12Lady Valentine (L), 121L. Saez2-3-2Todd Pletcher7/2
13R Girl Faith (L), 121J. Torres5-10-8Marcus Thompson50/1
14Suffice (M), 121J. Lezcanox-x-xChristophe Clement4/1
15Mun Luv (L), 121M. Franco3-5-2Raymond Handal3/1
16Tekila (L), 121. Rider TBA5-9-2Mark Hennig10/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you