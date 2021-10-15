1st-$85,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cartwheel (L), 122
|J. Lezcano
|4-3-2
|Mertkan Kantarmaci
|3/1
|2
|Frost Me (L), 120
|K. Carmouche
|5-7-5
|John Kimmel
|7/2
|3
|Pay Grade (L), 122
|M. Franco
|3-1-5
|Christophe Clement
|6/5
|4
|Courageous Girl (L), 122
|J. Ortiz
|3-4-4
|Horacio DePaz
|9/2
|5
|Vallarand (L), 120
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|1-9-9
|Charlton Baker
|5/1
2nd-$41,000, Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Herald Angel (M), 118
|J. Castellano
|5-4-6
|Bonnie Lucas
|5/2
|2
|High School Crush (L), 121
|K. Carmouche
|4-6-5
|Michelle Nevin
|3/1
|3
|a-Emma and I (L), 120
|J. Lezcano
|7-11-4
|James Ryerson
|8/1
|4
|Carly Hustle (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|3-9-4
|Mertkan Kantarmaci
|3/1
|5
|Constitutionalrage (L), 120
|J. Alvarado
|10-1-4
|Bruce Brown
|10/1
|6
|Khali Magic (L), 120
|E. Cancel
|8-2-8
|Chris Englehart
|10/1
|7
|Lot of Honey (M), 120
|. Rider TBA
|9-9-4
|James Ferraro
|5/1
|8
|Shining Colors (L), 123
|R. Silvera
|4-12-1
|Juan Vazquez
|20/1
|9
|Appreciate (L), 121
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|3-6-6
|John Toscano, Jr.
|6/1
|10
|Lucky Sitka (L), 118
|C. Roberts
|9-8-4
|Edward DeLauro
|30/1
|11
|a-Adele Kat (L), 120
|J. Lezcano
|5-1-6
|James Ryerson
|8/1
|12
|Zerenia (L), 123
|L. Saez
|4-1-6
|John Terranova II
|7/2
|13
|Seahorse d'Oro (L), 120
|. Rider TBA
|2-8-5
|Gregory DiPrima
|7/2
a-Coupled
3rd-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Drakon , 119
|J. Velazquez
|6-x-x
|Brad Cox
|8/1
|2
|Urban Forest , 119
|J. Alvarado
|3-x-x
|William Mott
|5/2
|3
|Fenwick , 119
|J. Lezcano
|x-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|6/1
|4
|Carpe's Dream , 119
|B. Hernandez
|x-x-x
|Gregory DiPrima
|15/1
|5
|Citizen Mack , 119
|J. Castellano
|x-x-x
|Claude McGaughey III
|6/1
|6
|Debate , 119
|J. Ortiz
|x-x-x
|William Mott
|12/1
|7
|Forced Ranking , 119
|L. Saez
|3-x-x
|Chad Brown
|6/5
4th-$41,000, Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Road to Success (L), 120
|J. Castellano
|2-1-8
|Bonnie Lucas
|7/2
|2
|Royal Realm (L), 120
|M. Franco
|7-6-3
|David Donk
|9/2
|3
|Johnnypump (L), 124
|J. Lezcano
|3-1-10
|Linda Rice
|6/1
|4
|Texas Swing (L), 122
|L. Saez
|5-4-4
|Todd Pletcher
|8/5
|5
|Good Culture (L), 120
|J. Ortiz
|2-5-2
|Linda Rice
|9/2
|6
|Indoctrinate (L), 118
|B. Hernandez
|5-12-6
|Edmund Davis
|30/1
|7
|Coach Bahe (L), 112
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|4-6-5
|Oscar Barrera, III
|15/1
|8
|Rocco Strong (L), 120
|E. Cancel
|3-10-1
|Carlos Martin
|12/1
5th-$75,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Khali's Dream , 119
|E. Cancel
|6-x-x
|Chris Englehart
|30/1
|2
|My Last Mission , 119
|R. Silvera
|6-x-x
|Juan Vazquez
|30/1
|3
|Lord Brownie , 119
|B. Hernandez
|9-7-7
|Gary Sciacca
|30/1
|4
|Hezastonecoldfox , 119
|J. Velazquez
|2-x-x
|Bruce Brown
|3/1
|5
|Red Fortress , 119
|J. Lezcano
|x-x-x
|Linda Rice
|12/1
|6
|Chief Engineer , 119
|M. Franco
|5-2-2
|Russell Cash
|15/1
|7
|Devil Or Angel , 119
|J. Ortiz
|3-2-x
|David Donk
|2/1
|8
|Sandrone , 119
|L. Saez
|3-x-x
|H. Bond
|6/1
|9
|Buckortwo , 119
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|6-x-x
|Michelle Nevin
|12/1
|10
|Joey the Carpenter , 119
|J. Castellano
|x-x-x
|Michael Miceli
|20/1
|11
|Cool Laoban , 119
|K. Carmouche
|4-x-x
|Mark Casse
|6/1
|12
|Deptford Dancer , 119
|J. Alvarado
|x-x-x
|Philip Serpe
|20/1
|13
|Father Walsh , 119
|J. Castellano
|5-6-x
|Patrick Reynolds
|10/1
|14
|Bali's Shade , 119
|J. Lezcano
|2-x-x
|Rudy Rodriguez
|5/2
|15
|Thrill of It , 119
|J. Alvarado
|3-x-x
|John Terranova II
|3/1
6th-$80,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1$ X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Chulainn (L), 118
|M. Franco
|1-5-2
|H. Motion
|5/1
|2
|Missionatthespa (L), 122
|R. Silvera
|3-1-3
|Michael LeCesse
|10/1
|3
|Work Out (L), 115
|C. Ramos
|6-7-4
|Leah Gyarmati
|20/1
|4
|Mr. Kringle (L), 124
|J. Lezcano
|6-1-2
|John Terranova II
|8/1
|5
|Catch That Party (L), 122
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|3-2-2
|Jeremiah Englehart
|7/2
|6
|Regality (L), 118
|J. Ortiz
|2-3-3
|Jeffrey Englehart
|15/1
|7
|Agent Creed (L), 120
|K. Carmouche
|1-11-3
|John Kimmel
|6/1
|8
|Fatima's Blessing , 122
|P. Lopez
|3-3-4
|Joan Milne
|12/1
|9
|Grape Nuts Warrior (L), 120
|J. Castellano
|4-4-3
|Chad Brown
|3/1
|10
|Cotton (L), 120
|E. Cancel
|7-1-2
|Mark Casse
|8/1
|11
|Water's Edge (L), 118
|J. Ortiz
|2-2-1
|David Donk
|4/5
7th-$55,000, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Manifest Destiny (L), 121
|K. Carmouche
|5-4-8
|William Younghans
|15/1
|2
|More Graytful (L), 123
|M. Franco
|8-5-1
|Brad Cox
|9/5
|3
|a-I Love Jaxson (L), 123
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|3-4-2
|Jeffrey Englehart
|4/1
|4
|a-Dugout (L), 121
|J. Ortiz
|6-3-1
|Jeffrey Englehart
|4/1
|5
|Sicilia Mike (L), 113
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|2-4-3
|Bonnie Lucas
|12/1
|6
|Gandy Dancing (L), 123
|J. Castellano
|9-1-8
|John Pregman, Jr.
|10/1
|7
|Quintarelli (L), 121
|J. Samuel
|5-5-1
|Neville Henry
|30/1
|8
|Analyzethisandthat (L), 121
|E. Cancel
|3-7-9
|Chris Englehart
|15/1
|9
|Just Right (L), 121
|L. Saez
|8-2-2
|Eduardo Jones
|8/1
|10
|Durkin's Call (L), 123
|J. Lezcano
|1-6-7
|Linda Rice
|5/2
a-Coupled
8th-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs (T)
Floral Park Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Gogo Shoes , 124
|K. Carmouche
|8-1-3
|Derek Ryan
|12/1
|2
|Time Limit , 122
|E. Cancel
|3-2-1
|Michael Maker
|10/1
|3
|Honey Cake , 124
|P. Lopez
|3-6-1
|Jonathan Thomas
|15/1
|4
|Secure Connection , 124
|J. Castellano
|1-5-3
|Claude McGaughey III
|8/1
|5
|Pacific Gale , 122
|J. Velazquez
|2-5-4
|John Kimmel
|8/1
|6
|Robin Sparkles , 124
|J. Ortiz
|1-3-3
|Bruce Brown
|2/1
|7
|Too Sexy , 124
|J. Lezcano
|1-4-1
|Christophe Clement
|9/2
|8
|Introduced , 126
|M. Franco
|1-1-5
|Jorge Duarte, Jr.
|5/1
|9
|Raven's Cry , 126
|L. Saez
|5-4-2
|Brad Cox
|6/1
9th-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Gailhorsewind (L), 121
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|8-3-4
|A. Trites
|12/1
|2
|Rhombique (L), 121
|J. Samuel
|6-2-4
|Robert Ribaudo
|30/1
|3
|Miss Bonnie T (L), 121
|J. Velazquez
|2-5-4
|David Donk
|8/1
|4
|Venus Oyzo (L), 124
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|6-4-6
|Randi Persaud
|50/1
|5
|Ingress (L), 121
|J. Alvarado
|7-3-4
|William Mott
|12/1
|6
|Vintage Style (L), 121
|E. Cancel
|3-3-7
|George Weaver
|15/1
|7
|Wow , 121
|J. Lezcano
|5-4-7
|Mark Hennig
|15/1
|8
|Intense Honor (L), 121
|J. Ortiz
|5-x-x
|Horacio DePaz
|8/1
|9
|Thegoddessofsnakes (L), 121
|K. Carmouche
|3-5-10
|Chad Summers
|30/1
|10
|Thesis Break (M), 121
|J. Castellano
|x-x-x
|Chad Brown
|6/1
|11
|Lilac Girl (L), 121
|M. Franco
|2-x-x
|Jonathan Thomas
|2/1
|12
|Lady Valentine (L), 121
|L. Saez
|2-3-2
|Todd Pletcher
|7/2
|13
|R Girl Faith (L), 121
|J. Torres
|5-10-8
|Marcus Thompson
|50/1
|14
|Suffice (M), 121
|J. Lezcano
|x-x-x
|Christophe Clement
|4/1
|15
|Mun Luv (L), 121
|M. Franco
|3-5-2
|Raymond Handal
|3/1
|16
|Tekila (L), 121
|. Rider TBA
|5-9-2
|Mark Hennig
|10/1
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.