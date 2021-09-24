1st_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Shalimar Gardens
|120
|Violent Vixen
|120
|Tekila
|120
|Boss Cara
|120
|Big City Momma
|120
|My Sunny Valentine
|120
2nd_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Pivotal Run
|120
|Mambonick
|120
|Viking Zim
|120
|Cox's Ledge
|120
|Shutters
|120
|Remembermom
|124
|Arrowheart
|120
|Straight Skinny
|120
|War Novel
|120
|Sandro the Great
|124
|Addicted to You
|120
|Wicked Karma
|124
|Noble Journey
|120
|Brian's Mission
|120
|Ghostmon
|120
|Reunion Tour
|120
3rd_$50,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Theregoesmymiracle
|121
|Partner's Hope
|121
|Thruster
|121
|Voter Protection
|121
|Uncle Mo's Cat
|121
|Motion to Strike
|121
|a-Rogers Ginger
|121
|a-Rudy Rod
|121
|Beckenbauer
|124
|Mister J T
|121
a-Coupled.
4th_$150,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.
Bertram F. Bongard Stakes
|Shipsational
|120
|Whittington Park
|120
|Surprise Boss
|120
|Happy Happy B
|118
|Senbei
|122
5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Beautiful Karen
|125
|Kinky Sox
|123
|Fetching
|121
|Silky Blue
|121
|Pure Bode
|123
|Mike's Girl
|123
|Itsakeyper
|123
|Honey Money
|125
|Party At Page's
|122
|Kreesie
|123
|Jill's a Hot Mess
|120
|Prairie Fire
|121
|Timeless Journey
|121
|Fair Regis
|123
6th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Silver Fist
|119
|Trinity Titoli
|119
|Pimenova
|119
|Shane's Risk
|119
|She's a Mia
|119
|Take Charge Lisa
|119
|Liberty Flame
|119
|Venti Valentine
|119
|Cindy's Choice
|119
|Let Her Inspire U
|119
|Sister Linda
|119
|Laochi
|119
|Try It Again
|119
|Grannys Connection
|119
|Know It All Audrey
|119
|Twist Just Right
|119
7th_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Hurricane Andrew
|124
|Silver Token
|122
|Prefect
|122
|Sidd Finch
|122
|Count Down
|122
|Public Information
|120
|Royal Realm
|120
|Regality
|120
|Made My Day
|122
|Gateway Guardian
|120
|Justintimeforwine
|122
|Rocco Strong
|120
|Agent Creed
|120
|Road to Success
|120
|Voliero
|124
8th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1mi.
|Golden Oldie
|118
|Home for Christmas
|118
|Lookin to Fly
|122
|Unicorn Sally
|122
|English Breeze
|124
|Masterof the Tunes
|124
|Raining Candy
|120
|Just Ok Is Not Ok
|120
|Epona's Dream
|120
|a-Caramocha
|118
|My Lips Are Sealed
|122
|Amity Island
|118
|Marvelous Maude
|120
|a-Chasing Cara
|120
|Stuy Town Baby
|122
a-Coupled.
9th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
Gallant Bloom Handicap
|Bella Sofia
|119
|Lake Avenue
|121
|Lady Rocket
|118
|Don't Call Me Mary
|118
|Honor Way
|118
10th_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Fort Drum
|118
|Proper Grammar
|120
|High School Crush
|121
|Theodora Grace
|123
|Adele Kat
|120
|Appreciate
|121
|Ava K's Girl
|121
|Mazal Eighteen
|123
|Lucky Latkes
|121
|Back Channel
|123
|Beyond Brown
|121
|Happy Hill Lil
|123
|Athena Dancer
|118
|Fifth Risk
|118
