1st_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Cartwheel122Courageous Girl122
Frost Me120Vallarand120
Pay Grade122

2nd_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Herald Angel118Shining Colors123
High School Crush121Appreciate121
a-Emma and I120Lucky Sitka118
Carly Hustle120a-Adele Kat120
Constitutionalrage120Zerenia123
Khali Magic120Seahorse d'Oro120
Lot of Honey120

a-Coupled.

3rd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.

Drakon119Citizen Mack119
Urban Forest119Debate119
Fenwick119Forced Ranking119
Carpe's Dream119

4th_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Road to Success120Good Culture120
Royal Realm120Indoctrinate118
Johnnypump124Coach Bahe112
Texas Swing122Rocco Strong120

5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Khali's Dream119Buckortwo119
My Last Mission119Joey the Carpenter119
Lord Brownie119Cool Laoban119
Hezastonecoldfox119Deptford Dancer119
Red Fortress119Father Walsh119
Chief Engineer119Bali's Shade119
Devil Or Angel119Thrill of It119
Sandrone119

6th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 1 1/16mi.

Chulainn118Agent Creed120
Missionatthespa122Fatima's Blessing122
Work Out115Grape Nuts Warrior120
Mr. Kringle124Cotton120
Catch That Party122Water's Edge118
Regality118

7th_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Manifest Destiny121Gandy Dancing123
More Graytful123Quintarelli121
a-I Love Jaxson123Analyzethisandthat121
a-Dugout121Just Right121
Sicilia Mike113Durkin's Call123

a-Coupled.

8th_$150,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Floral Park Stakes

Gogo Shoes124Robin Sparkles124
Time Limit122Too Sexy124
Honey Cake124Introduced126
Secure Connection124Raven's Cry126
Pacific Gale122

9th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Gailhorsewind121Thegoddessofsnakes121
Rhombique121Thesis Break121
Miss Bonnie T121Lilac Girl121
Venus Oyzo124Lady Valentine121
Ingress121R Girl Faith121
Vintage Style121Suffice121
Wow121Mun Luv121
Intense Honor121Tekila121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you