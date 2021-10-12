1st_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Coragescontender
|123
|Devious Mo
|120
|Handy
|113
|Big Wonder
|121
|U. S. Steel
|120
|So Suave
|121
|Qian B C
|121
|Zanno
|123
|Colormepazzi
|123
2nd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Montego Bay Circle
|119
|Resilient Courage
|119
|Kingdom On Paws
|119
|a-Cozzy's Attitude
|119
|a-Drosel Diem
|119
|b-Knightly Mischief
|119
|b-Wicked Bobby
|119
|Sterling Hill
|119
a,b-Coupled.
3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f.
|One Whirlwind Ride
|120
|Copa
|120
|Him She Kisses
|123
|Mr. Briggs
|120
|Supply and Demand
|120
|Jake Rocks
|121
4th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Tiz Another Smile
|120
|Tingling Mint
|120
|Tapple Cider
|120
|Vivazano
|124
|Caumsett
|120
|Duckphat
|120
|Lady Thornhill
|120
|Fist Full of Dice
|120
|Out of Sight
|120
5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f.
|Steelersfanforlife
|121
|Swashbuckle
|120
|Prince of Pharoahs
|123
|Dancing Buck
|120
|Opt
|121
|Quiet Out East
|123
|Alphalfa
|123
|Call Me Harry
|121
|Straw Into Gold
|120
|Matty's Express
|123
|Mo Faith
|125
|Bourbon Mission
|121
|Bourbon Bay
|121
|Durkin's Call
|121
6th_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Reeley Psyched
|111
|Tassi
|121
|Dom's Feisty Girl
|121
|Know It All Red
|121
|Starship Rogue
|121
|Captivating Cara
|121
|Exact Change
|121
|Myra Fleener
|121
|Escapology
|121
|Ob La Di
|121
|Decreed
|121
7th_$38,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Respect for All
|120
|Therisastormbrewin
|124
|Lokoya Road
|124
|Bingo John
|120
|Pier Forty
|124
|Fast Break
|122
|True Palace
|124
|American Rule
|122
8th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1mi.
|Evvie Jets
|118
|Princess Fawzia
|122
|Golden Plume
|120
|Miss Delicious
|120
|Messidor
|118
|Equal Measure
|122
|Windfall Profit
|124
|Contained
|120
9th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Jack's Dream
|121
|Sonic Speed
|121
|D'vinicris
|124
|Arms an Armor
|121
|Majestic Tiger
|121
|Tempesta
|124
|Big Little Risk
|121
|Gotanda
|121
|Giramonte
|121
|Freudian Analyst
|119
|Data Deal
|121
|Addicted to You
|121
|I Gen
|121
|Remembermom
|124
|Go Johnny Go
|124
|Stonecoldwarrior
|121
