1st_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Coragescontender123Devious Mo120
Handy113Big Wonder121
U. S. Steel120So Suave121
Qian B C121Zanno123
Colormepazzi123

2nd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Montego Bay Circle119Resilient Courage119
Kingdom On Paws119a-Cozzy's Attitude119
a-Drosel Diem119b-Knightly Mischief119
b-Wicked Bobby119Sterling Hill119

a,b-Coupled.

3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f.

One Whirlwind Ride120Copa120
Him She Kisses123Mr. Briggs120
Supply and Demand120Jake Rocks121

4th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Tiz Another Smile120Tingling Mint120
Tapple Cider120Vivazano124
Caumsett120Duckphat120
Lady Thornhill120Fist Full of Dice120
Out of Sight120

5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f.

Steelersfanforlife121Swashbuckle120
Prince of Pharoahs123Dancing Buck120
Opt121Quiet Out East123
Alphalfa123Call Me Harry121
Straw Into Gold120Matty's Express123
Mo Faith125Bourbon Mission121
Bourbon Bay121Durkin's Call121

6th_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Reeley Psyched111Tassi121
Dom's Feisty Girl121Know It All Red121
Starship Rogue121Captivating Cara121
Exact Change121Myra Fleener121
Escapology121Ob La Di121
Decreed121

7th_$38,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Respect for All120Therisastormbrewin124
Lokoya Road124Bingo John120
Pier Forty124Fast Break122
True Palace124American Rule122

8th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1mi.

Evvie Jets118Princess Fawzia122
Golden Plume120Miss Delicious120
Messidor118Equal Measure122
Windfall Profit124Contained120

9th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Jack's Dream121Sonic Speed121
D'vinicris124Arms an Armor121
Majestic Tiger121Tempesta124
Big Little Risk121Gotanda121
Giramonte121Freudian Analyst119
Data Deal121Addicted to You121
I Gen121Remembermom124
Go Johnny Go124Stonecoldwarrior121

