10th-$45,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear
Off 5:28. 3. 5w upper, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.790, 57.810, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.140.
Trainer: Joe Sharp
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Courageous Cat-Miz Owell
Scratched: Hot Doctor, Damilano, Bail Out the Bank, Freudian Analyst, Top of the Mint.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gotanda
|122
|11
|8
|5-½
|4-4
|1-1
|1-1¼
|D. Davis
|18.30
|D'vinicris
|124
|5
|9
|8-1
|5-½
|5-2
|2-1¾
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|8.90
|Addicted to You
|122
|2
|11
|11
|9-1
|7-1
|3-hd
|R. Silvera
|46.50
|Boom Boom Kaboom
|124
|10
|6
|4-½
|3-½
|2-hd
|4-¾
|E. Cancel
|1.95
|Jack's Dream
|122
|9
|10
|10-2
|7-1
|6-1
|5-4
|K. Carmouche
|3.90
|Sandor Clegane
|122
|7
|2
|2-1½
|2-½
|4-hd
|6-nk
|J. Samuel
|31.50
|Arms an Armor
|122
|8
|1
|1-3½
|1-hd
|3-1
|7-1
|P. Lopez
|10.00
|Heroneandonly
|122
|3
|4
|3-hd
|6-½
|8-1
|8-2½
|C. Roberts
|7.70
|Taco Bean
|122
|1
|5
|7-hd
|8-1½
|9-2½
|9-½
|M. Luzzi
|54.75
|Babagram
|124
|6
|3
|6-1
|11
|10-½
|10-1¾
|M. Franco
|4.20
|Flintshire's Rock
|122
|4
|7
|9-½
|10-½
|11
|11
|J. Pimentel
|26.25
|12 (11)
|Gotanda
|38.60
|19.60
|14.20
|6 (5)
|D'vinicris
|8.30
|6.40
|3 (2)
|Addicted to You
|22.80
$1 Pick 6 (1/3/5/8-1-2-1-6/8-12) 5 Correct Paid $205.25. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-2-1-6/8-12) 5 Correct Paid $4,834.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-1-6/8-12) 4 Correct Paid $477.75. $1 Pick 3 (1-8-12) 3 Correct Paid $351.50. $1 Daily Double (8-12) paid $63.75; $1 Exacta (12-6) paid $209.00; $0.1 Superfecta (12-6-3-11) paid $3,176.30; $0.5 Trifecta (12-6-3) paid $2,156.50; Attendance unavailable. $9,733,548. Handle $949,717. Total Handle $10,683,265.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.