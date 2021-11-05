10th-$45,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear

Off 5:28. 3. 5w upper, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.790, 57.810, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.140.

Trainer: Joe Sharp

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Courageous Cat-Miz Owell

Scratched: Hot Doctor, Damilano, Bail Out the Bank, Freudian Analyst, Top of the Mint.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Gotanda1221185-½4-41-11-1¼D. Davis18.30
D'vinicris124598-15-½5-22-1¾J. Vargas, Jr.8.90
Addicted to You122211119-17-13-hdR. Silvera46.50
Boom Boom Kaboom1241064-½3-½2-hd4-¾E. Cancel1.95
Jack's Dream12291010-27-16-15-4K. Carmouche3.90
Sandor Clegane122722-1½2-½4-hd6-nkJ. Samuel31.50
Arms an Armor122811-3½1-hd3-17-1P. Lopez10.00
Heroneandonly122343-hd6-½8-18-2½C. Roberts7.70
Taco Bean122157-hd8-1½9-2½9-½M. Luzzi54.75
Babagram124636-11110-½10-1¾M. Franco4.20
Flintshire's Rock122479-½10-½1111J. Pimentel26.25
12 (11)Gotanda38.6019.6014.20
6 (5)D'vinicris8.306.40
3 (2)Addicted to You22.80

$1 Pick 6 (1/3/5/8-1-2-1-6/8-12) 5 Correct Paid $205.25. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-2-1-6/8-12) 5 Correct Paid $4,834.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-1-6/8-12) 4 Correct Paid $477.75. $1 Pick 3 (1-8-12) 3 Correct Paid $351.50. $1 Daily Double (8-12) paid $63.75; $1 Exacta (12-6) paid $209.00; $0.1 Superfecta (12-6-3-11) paid $3,176.30; $0.5 Trifecta (12-6-3) paid $2,156.50; Attendance unavailable. $9,733,548. Handle $949,717. Total Handle $10,683,265.

