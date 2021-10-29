1st-$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:38. Good. inside,driven to 1/16

Fractional/Final Time: 23.250, 47.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.040.

Trainer: Timothy Hills

Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Divining Rod-Split Tally

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dazzy119155-1½2-½1-2½1-12D. Davis4.00
Frosted Wild Ride112762-1½1-1½2-52-2½O. Hernandez Moreno10.20
Mostly Harmless119626-156-233-13-5J. Castellano1.05
Diamond Status119233-hd4-½4-5½4-12¼E. Cancel5.90
Miss Invincible119511-hd3-½5-35-2½K. Carmouche8.30
Royally Blue119344-½5-½6-156-1½J. Velazquez5.80
Keen Dancer119477777M. Luzzi41.50
1 (1)Dazzy10.005.902.30
7 (7)Frosted Wild Ride12.005.00
6 (6)Mostly Harmless2.10

$1 Exacta (1-7) paid $41.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-6-2) paid $27.90; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-6) paid $44.75;

