1st-$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:38. Good. inside,driven to 1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 23.250, 47.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.040.
Trainer: Timothy Hills
Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Divining Rod-Split Tally
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Dazzy
|119
|1
|5
|5-1½
|2-½
|1-2½
|1-12
|D. Davis
|4.00
|Frosted Wild Ride
|112
|7
|6
|2-1½
|1-1½
|2-5
|2-2½
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|10.20
|Mostly Harmless
|119
|6
|2
|6-15
|6-23
|3-1
|3-5
|J. Castellano
|1.05
|Diamond Status
|119
|2
|3
|3-hd
|4-½
|4-5½
|4-12¼
|E. Cancel
|5.90
|Miss Invincible
|119
|5
|1
|1-hd
|3-½
|5-3
|5-2½
|K. Carmouche
|8.30
|Royally Blue
|119
|3
|4
|4-½
|5-½
|6-15
|6-1½
|J. Velazquez
|5.80
|Keen Dancer
|119
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|M. Luzzi
|41.50
|1 (1)
|Dazzy
|10.00
|5.90
|2.30
|7 (7)
|Frosted Wild Ride
|12.00
|5.00
|6 (6)
|Mostly Harmless
|2.10
$1 Exacta (1-7) paid $41.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-6-2) paid $27.90; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-6) paid $44.75;
