8th-$45,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:22. Good. chased 3w, inched away

Fractional/Final Time: 22.440, 45.600, 1:12.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.710.

Trainer: Gustavo Rodriguez

Winner: B F, 3, by Twirling Candy-Wild About Sonny

Scratched: Cazilda Fortytales, Malibu Luna, Spun d'Etat, Take It Off.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Chloe Rose120533-½3-31-21-2M. Franco8.90
Greatest Love120226-16-½72-nkK. Carmouche0.50
Left Leaning Lucy123114-½4-hd3-23-3E. Cancel12.00
Rosey's Peach12047775-14-nkD. Davis7.20
Guns Blazing120751-hd1-1½2-1½5-hdL. Saez4.60
Pendolino116365-2½5-14-½6-19¾C. Ramos63.25
Shaker Shack120642-3½2-16-17M. Studart18.50
6 (5)Chloe Rose19.804.703.90
4 (2)Greatest Love3.102.40
3 (1)Left Leaning Lucy3.80

$1 Pick 3 (5-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $628.00. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $187.50; $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $16.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-3-2) paid $20.02; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $28.62;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you