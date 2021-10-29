8th-$45,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:22. Good. chased 3w, inched away
Fractional/Final Time: 22.440, 45.600, 1:12.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.710.
Trainer: Gustavo Rodriguez
Winner: B F, 3, by Twirling Candy-Wild About Sonny
Scratched: Cazilda Fortytales, Malibu Luna, Spun d'Etat, Take It Off.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Chloe Rose
|120
|5
|3
|3-½
|3-3
|1-2
|1-2
|M. Franco
|19.80
|4.70
|3.90
|8.90
|Greatest Love
|120
|2
|2
|6-1
|6-½
|7
|2-nk
|K. Carmouche
|3.10
|2.40
|0.50
|Left Leaning Lucy
|123
|1
|1
|4-½
|4-hd
|3-2
|3-3
|E. Cancel
|3.80
|12.00
|Rosey's Peach
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|5-1
|4-nk
|D. Davis
|7.20
|Guns Blazing
|120
|7
|5
|1-hd
|1-1½
|2-1½
|5-hd
|L. Saez
|4.60
|Pendolino
|116
|3
|6
|5-2½
|5-1
|4-½
|6-19¾
|C. Ramos
|63.25
|Shaker Shack
|120
|6
|4
|2-3½
|2-1
|6-1
|7
|M. Studart
|18.50
$1 Pick 3 (5-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $628.00. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $187.50; $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $16.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-3-2) paid $20.02; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $28.62;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.