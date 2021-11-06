3rd-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Clear
Turnback the Alarm H.
Off 1:04. Good. 2-3w uppr, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.560, 47.220, 1:12.290, 1:38.520, 00.000, 1:51.930.
Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Lea-Nippy
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|119
|5
|1
|3-½
|3-1
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-3¾
|D. Davis
|8.20
|4.20
|5.50
|3.10
|So Darn Hot
|117
|3
|4
|4-hd
|5
|3-1½
|2-2½
|2-5
|M. Franco
|6.90
|8.60
|8.60
|Jilted Bride
|118
|1
|5
|5
|4-hd
|4-1½
|3-2½
|3-5
|R. Silvera
|6.10
|6.10
|Miss Marissa
|122
|2
|3
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-½
|4-15
|4-18¾
|K. Carmouche
|0.45
|Firing Carol
|114
|4
|2
|2-½
|2-½
|5
|5
|5
|E. Cancel
|29.75
$1 Pick 3 (2-10-5) 3 Correct Paid $149.75. $1 Daily Double (10-5) paid $27.25; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $21.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-2) paid $7.27; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $21.12;
