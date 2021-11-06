3rd-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Clear

Turnback the Alarm H.

Off 1:04. Good. 2-3w uppr, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.560, 47.220, 1:12.290, 1:38.520, 00.000, 1:51.930.

Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Lea-Nippy

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Gibberish119513-½3-11-hd1-21-3¾D. Davis8.204.205.503.10
So Darn Hot117344-hd53-1½2-2½2-5M. Franco6.908.608.60
Jilted Bride1181554-hd4-1½3-2½3-5R. Silvera6.106.10
Miss Marissa122231-hd1-½2-½4-154-18¾K. Carmouche0.45
Firing Carol114422-½2-½555E. Cancel29.75

$1 Pick 3 (2-10-5) 3 Correct Paid $149.75. $1 Daily Double (10-5) paid $27.25; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $21.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-2) paid $7.27; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $21.12;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you