3rd-$41,000, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:43. Good. 2p in aim, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.580, 47.490, 1:13.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.990.

Trainer: Thomas Morley

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Bellamy Road-Sadietheprettylady

Scratched: Stimulus Check.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Shanes Pretty Lady119222-½1-½1-4½1-4K. Carmouche1.65
Red Pepper Grill118445-½6-42-½2-3¼C. Roberts5.80
Handle the Truth113654-24-1½4-½3-1O. Hernandez Moreno34.25
April Antics120166-25-½6-1½4-1H. Harkie13.20
Lot of Honey120333-3½3-35-2½5-hdJ. Vargas, Jr.5.70
Carly Hustle120577776-1R. Silvera6.80
Love That Face123711-1½2-13-1½7D. Davis2.35
2 (2)Shanes Pretty Lady5.303.502.80
5 (4)Red Pepper Grill4.503.30
7 (6)Handle the Truth7.60

$1 Pick 3 (6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $53.75. $1 Daily Double (11-2) paid $13.80; $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $14.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-7-1) paid $44.70; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $69.87;

