3rd-$41,000, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:43. Good. 2p in aim, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.580, 47.490, 1:13.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.990.
Trainer: Thomas Morley
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Bellamy Road-Sadietheprettylady
Scratched: Stimulus Check.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Shanes Pretty Lady
|119
|2
|2
|2-½
|1-½
|1-4½
|1-4
|K. Carmouche
|5.30
|3.50
|2.80
|1.65
|Red Pepper Grill
|118
|4
|4
|5-½
|6-4
|2-½
|2-3¼
|C. Roberts
|4.50
|3.30
|5.80
|Handle the Truth
|113
|6
|5
|4-2
|4-1½
|4-½
|3-1
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|7.60
|34.25
|April Antics
|120
|1
|6
|6-2
|5-½
|6-1½
|4-1
|H. Harkie
|13.20
|Lot of Honey
|120
|3
|3
|3-3½
|3-3
|5-2½
|5-hd
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|5.70
|Carly Hustle
|120
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6-1
|R. Silvera
|6.80
|Love That Face
|123
|7
|1
|1-1½
|2-1
|3-1½
|7
|D. Davis
|2.35
$1 Pick 3 (6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $53.75. $1 Daily Double (11-2) paid $13.80; $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $14.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-7-1) paid $44.70; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $69.87; Attendance unavailable. $7,318,342. Handle $799,398. Total Handle $8,117,740.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.