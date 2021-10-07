9th-$45,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear
Off 4:53. 2,12. off bit slw,ins-2p trn
Fractional/Final Time: 22.790, 46.310, 1:11.060, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.080.
Trainer: Rudy Rodriguez
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Constitution-Very Accomplished
Scratched: Decreed, Favorite Impulse.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bella Principessa
|120
|5
|8
|6-½
|4-½
|2-1½
|1-½
|1-nk
|J. Rosario
|3.55
|Tales of Makenna
|120
|10
|7
|8-1
|7-1½
|3-hd
|2-2
|2-1½
|M. Franco
|4.10
|Hit the Nail
|124
|12
|2
|10-2½
|10-1½
|7-1
|3-1½
|3-3½
|J. Ortiz
|1.90
|Hiya Harry
|120
|9
|12
|9-½
|9-1
|6-hd
|6-1
|4-¾
|C. Roberts
|60.50
|Raving
|120
|2
|11
|11-5
|11-2
|9-hd
|7-1
|5-nk
|J. Lezcano
|20.90
|Spun for Lu Lu
|120
|6
|5
|4-hd
|5-1
|4-hd
|4-½
|6-1½
|J. Castellano
|17.60
|Causeway of Dreams
|116
|11
|10
|12
|12
|11-½
|10-5½
|7-3¼
|C. Ramos
|68.00
|Frosted Bourbon
|120
|3
|3
|1-1
|1-3½
|1-hd
|5-½
|8-1¾
|D. Davis
|9.90
|Spill the Tea
|120
|7
|6
|5-1½
|6-1
|8-1
|9-hd
|9-1
|L. Saez
|5.40
|Barrel of Bliss
|120
|1
|1
|2-½
|2-1
|5-2
|8-½
|10-4¼
|B. Hernandez
|98.75
|White Hot
|124
|8
|9
|7-½
|8-½
|12
|11-½
|11-1¾
|J. Samuel
|132.00
|Inouaintalkintome
|120
|4
|4
|3-2
|3-½
|10-½
|12
|12
|K. Carmouche
|20.60
|5 (5)
|Bella Principessa
|9.10
|3.90
|2.80
|10 (10)
|Tales of Makenna
|4.90
|3.00
|13 (12)
|Hit the Nail
|2.90
$1 Pick 6 (8-3/7/9/13-7-1-3-5) 6 Correct Paid $19,105.00 , 5 Correct Paid $131.25. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/7/9/13-7-1-3-5) 5 Correct Paid $977.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-1-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $415.75. $1 Pick 3 (1-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $91.00. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $24.40; $1 Exacta (5-10) paid $17.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-10-13-9) paid $138.55; $0.5 Trifecta (5-10-13) paid $27.00; Attendance unavailable. $6,536,670. Handle $679,418. Total Handle $7,216,088.
