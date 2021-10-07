9th-$45,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear

Off 4:53. 2,12. off bit slw,ins-2p trn

Fractional/Final Time: 22.790, 46.310, 1:11.060, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.080.

Trainer: Rudy Rodriguez

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Constitution-Very Accomplished

Scratched: Decreed, Favorite Impulse.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bella Principessa120586-½4-½2-1½1-½1-nkJ. Rosario3.55
Tales of Makenna1201078-17-1½3-hd2-22-1½M. Franco4.10
Hit the Nail12412210-2½10-1½7-13-1½3-3½J. Ortiz1.90
Hiya Harry1209129-½9-16-hd6-14-¾C. Roberts60.50
Raving12021111-511-29-hd7-15-nkJ. Lezcano20.90
Spun for Lu Lu120654-hd5-14-hd4-½6-1½J. Castellano17.60
Causeway of Dreams1161110121211-½10-5½7-3¼C. Ramos68.00
Frosted Bourbon120331-11-3½1-hd5-½8-1¾D. Davis9.90
Spill the Tea120765-1½6-18-19-hd9-1L. Saez5.40
Barrel of Bliss120112-½2-15-28-½10-4¼B. Hernandez98.75
White Hot124897-½8-½1211-½11-1¾J. Samuel132.00
Inouaintalkintome120443-23-½10-½1212K. Carmouche20.60
5 (5)Bella Principessa9.103.902.80
10 (10)Tales of Makenna4.903.00
13 (12)Hit the Nail2.90

$1 Pick 6 (8-3/7/9/13-7-1-3-5) 6 Correct Paid $19,105.00 , 5 Correct Paid $131.25. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/7/9/13-7-1-3-5) 5 Correct Paid $977.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-1-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $415.75. $1 Pick 3 (1-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $91.00. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $24.40; $1 Exacta (5-10) paid $17.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-10-13-9) paid $138.55; $0.5 Trifecta (5-10-13) paid $27.00; Attendance unavailable. $6,536,670. Handle $679,418. Total Handle $7,216,088.

