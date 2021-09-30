8th-$92,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear
Off 5:49. Good. ins trn,ask1/4,respond
Fractional/Final Time: 22.950, 45.730, 57.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.560.
Trainer: Michelle Nevin
Winner: B G, 4, by Helmet (AUS)-Kensington Gardens (GB)
Scratched: Montauk Daddy, Gins and Tins, Risk Profile, Gandy Dancing.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Ballydooley
|121
|8
|6
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-¾
|J. Castellano
|39.20
|11.60
|6.50
|18.60
|Colton's Command
|120
|3
|8
|7-hd
|7-4
|3-hd
|2-1¼
|J. Rosario
|5.10
|3.10
|5.50
|Scocciatore
|123
|5
|3
|3-hd
|4-1½
|2-1
|3-1
|E. Cancel
|4.20
|7.90
|Christopher
|123
|4
|4
|6-2
|6-1
|6-hd
|4-nk
|D. Davis
|6.90
|Digital Future
|120
|6
|2
|5-hd
|5-hd
|7-5
|5-2½
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|6.50
|Shiraz
|123
|7
|1
|2-1
|2-½
|4-½
|6-nk
|M. Franco
|12.60
|Perfect Munnings
|120
|1
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7-1
|L. Saez
|0.95
|Rejected Again
|121
|2
|5
|4-2
|3-½
|5-1
|8
|P. Lopez
|23.10
$1 Pick 3 (8-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $517.00. $1 Grand Slam (6/7/9-1/3/8-1/2/6-12) 4 Correct Paid $39.50. $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $62.50; $1 Exacta (12-4) paid $110.50; $0.1 Superfecta (12-4-9-5) paid $285.35; $0.5 Trifecta (12-4-9) paid $353.00;
