8th-$92,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear

Off 5:49. Good. ins trn,ask1/4,respond

Fractional/Final Time: 22.950, 45.730, 57.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.560.

Trainer: Michelle Nevin

Winner: B G, 4, by Helmet (AUS)-Kensington Gardens (GB)

Scratched: Montauk Daddy, Gins and Tins, Risk Profile, Gandy Dancing.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Ballydooley121861-1½1-11-1½1-¾J. Castellano39.2011.606.5018.60
Colton's Command120387-hd7-43-hd2-1¼J. Rosario5.103.105.50
Scocciatore123533-hd4-1½2-13-1E. Cancel4.207.90
Christopher123446-26-16-hd4-nkD. Davis6.90
Digital Future120625-hd5-hd7-55-2½I. Ortiz, Jr.6.50
Shiraz123712-12-½4-½6-nkM. Franco12.60
Perfect Munnings120178887-1L. Saez0.95
Rejected Again121254-23-½5-18P. Lopez23.10

$1 Pick 3 (8-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $517.00. $1 Grand Slam (6/7/9-1/3/8-1/2/6-12) 4 Correct Paid $39.50. $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $62.50; $1 Exacta (12-4) paid $110.50; $0.1 Superfecta (12-4-9-5) paid $285.35; $0.5 Trifecta (12-4-9) paid $353.00;

