Benjamin Obdyke, a leading supplier of moisture management products, is excited to announce its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a move that recognizes the value and contributions of its employees, fosters a strong sense of ownership, and solidifies the company’s commitment to long-term success.
“For more than 155 years, Benjamin Obdyke has experienced remarkable growth and celebrated countless achievements thanks to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team,” said David Campbell, President and CEO. “Recognizing the vital role our employees play in these ongoing accomplishments, Benjamin Obdyke has made the strategic decision to transition to an ESOP, aligning our structure with our values of employee empowerment and collaboration.”
A significant milestone for Benjamin Obdyke, the change to an ESOP further demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to its workforce and reinforces a culture of inclusivity, transparency, and trust. By becoming an ESOP, employees will now have a direct stake in the company’s future and a share in its financial progress. The shift also reinforces Benjamin Obdyke’s belief in sustainable growth, fostering an environment where every employee’s contributions directly impact the company’s trajectory and success.
“The transition to an ESOP represents an exciting new chapter in our company’s history,” Campbell said. “We firmly believe that by empowering our employees through ownership, we will unlock their full potential and drive even greater opportunity for our customers. This move underscores our long-held appreciation for the value and importance of our talented workforce and the principles of shared prosperity.”
ABOUT BENJAMIN OBDYKE
Since 1868, Benjamin Obdyke has been helping architects, builders, and contractors in the United States and Canada Build Better™ by developing and adding new advances to its product line. Benjamin Obdyke develops, sources, markets, and sells proprietary roof and wall products that improve the building envelope and the performance of other building materials for the new construction, repair, and remodel markets. Innovations from Benjamin Obdyke, such as the first roofing ridge vent on a roll, the first wood roofing underlayment, and the first rolled product to provide drainage and air flow in rainscreen wall assemblies, have helped shape today’s building practices. Headquartered in Horsham, Pa., Benjamin Obdyke partners with a network of distributors, dealers, buying groups, and cooperatives to reach building professionals in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.benjaminobdyke.com.
