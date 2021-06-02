BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man charged with violating a 2018 state law restricting the size of large-capacity ammunition magazines has pleaded not guilty to violating the conditions of his release.
Max Misch was arrested Saturday and appeared in court on Tuesday. Misch was accused of approaching and speaking to a witness in a pending court case while at a Walmart store, police said.
Public defender Susan McManus said in the remote hearing on Tuesday that Misch “denies adamantly the allegations in the affidavit," according to the Bennington Banner.
Misch, a veteran and a self-described white nationalist, was charged in 2019 with two misdemeanor counts for allegedly buying two, 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire and then bringing them back to Vermont. He was the first person charged with violating the law.
If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison and a $500 fine on each charge.
Misch previously challenged the constitutionality of the law, but the state Supreme Court upheld its legality.
He's also facing a charge of disorderly conduct during the painting of Bennington’s Black Lives Matter mural in August, and a charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime, stemming from an altercation with a Black man in September, the newspaper reported. Misch has pleaded not guilty.