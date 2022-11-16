Bentley Systems Announces Winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world.

Finalists presented their projects at the 2022 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event in London before global press and 11 independent jury panels. The jurors determined the winners of the 12 award categories from 36 finalists that were shortlisted from over nearly 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries.

The winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges and Tunnels 

Ferrovial Construction and Alamo Construction 

IH35 Nex Central Station 

San Antonio, Texas, United States

Construction 

ACCIONA 

Safely Removing Dangerous Level Crossings through Digital Construction 

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Enterprise Engineering 

Mott MacDonald 

Smart Object Library for the Environment Agency 

United Kingdom

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities 

Sydney Airport 

Maps@SYD 

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Geoprofessional 

Mott MacDonald 

Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Material Reuse through GeoBIM 

Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom

Grid 

POWERCHINA Hubei 

Full Lifecycle Digital Application in Wuhan Xudong 220kV Substation Project 

Wuhan, Hubei, China

Process and Power Generation 

OQ Upstream 

OQ Asset Reliability Digitalization with Purpose 

Oman

Rail and Transit 

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk 

Integrated High Speed Rail & Station Jakarta – Bandung 

Jakarta, Indonesia

Roads and Highways 

Waka Kotahi and FH/HEB JV, BECA Ltd. 

Takitimu North Link 

Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Structural Engineering 

WSP 

Unity Place Delivered with Optimized Design by WSP Using Innovations from Bentley 

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

Surveying and Monitoring 

Singapore Land Authority 

SG Digital Twin Empowered by Mobile Mapping 

Singapore

Water and Wastewater 

Jacobs and PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency 

Singapore’s National Water Agency 

Singapore

To view all of the finalist presentations, visit here. These presentations illustrate how Bentley’s users master project challenges and achieve set objectives by leveraging the latest digital advancements.

In addition to the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure winners, Bentley’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Bentley highlighted the Founders’ Honors in his plenary session on Nov. 15. The plenary and break-out sessions are available for on-demand viewing here. The Founders’ Honors are chosen individually by the Bentley founders from the hundreds of Going Digital Awards nominations received. This recognition is presented to a small number of exemplary projects, individuals, and organizations that particularly inspired Bentley in its mission of advancing the world’s infrastructure, while sustaining both the global economy and the environment. For more details on the Founders’ Honors, click here.

To learn more about the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure, click here.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation -based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries. www.bentley.com

