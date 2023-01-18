MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
Berkley One (a Berkley Company), an insurance provider for modern, sophisticated individuals and families, today announced the launch of its product portfolio in Nevada and Idaho. Collector vehicle insurance from Berkley One Classics also expands to Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
“The new year not only brings more opportunities to fulfill our promises to our current clients, but to also expand on our brand commitment to always move forward and meet the needs of new clients in new states,” remarks Kathleen Tierney, President of Berkley One. “Berkley One’s expansion is an exciting feat and we enjoy deepening our capabilities and expanding our product portfolio in multiple locations.”
In Idaho and Nevada, Berkley One is now offering insurance for homes, condos and renters, automobiles, fine art and collectibles, excess liability, and flood and excess flood. In Idaho, the portfolio is rounded out with collector vehicle coverage.
Collector vehicle coverage, offered through Berkley One Classics, has expanded to Georgia, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and is available through agents with a Classics appointment with Berkley One.
Berkley One’s current footprint includes Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Collector vehicle is available as a stand-alone product in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington and recreational marine is available as a stand-alone product in Missouri.
About Berkley One: Berkley One is a member company of Berkley, one of the nation’s premier commercial property casualty insurance providers, whose insurance company members are rated A+ (Superior) by A. M. Best Company. Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation conducts business worldwide through more than 50 operating units and reported $10.7 billion of gross premiums written in 2021.
Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.
