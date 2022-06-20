MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
Berkley One (a Berkley Company), an insurance provider for modern, sophisticated individuals and families, has expanded its personal insurance portfolio to Delaware, Montana, South Carolina and Wyoming. Insurance solutions from Berkley One are now available in 29 geographies.
“Always moving forward is not only our brand promise but also our approach to accelerating our expansion with four new states," remarks Kathleen Tierney, President of Berkley One. “While Delaware, Montana, South Carolina and Wyoming are each uniquely different, they are all locations that are growing and attracting homeowner clients with primary or secondary properties. Our agency partners have expressed great interest in seeing these pivotal geographies added to our portfolio and I’m proud of our team for delivering with our biggest, boldest launch yet.”
In these four new states, Berkley One is now offering insurance for homes, condos and renters, automobiles, fine art and collectibles, excess liability, and flood and excess flood. In Delaware, the portfolio is rounded out with recreational marine coverage and in Montana and Wyoming, with collector vehicle coverage.
Berkley One’s current footprint includes Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Collector vehicle is available as a stand-alone product in Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington and recreational marine is available as a stand-alone product in Missouri.
About Berkley One: Berkley One is a member company of Berkley, one of the nation’s premier commercial property casualty insurance providers, whose insurance company members are rated A+ (Superior) by A. M. Best Company. Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation conducts business worldwide through more than 50 operating units and reported $10.7 billion of gross premiums written in 2021.
Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.
