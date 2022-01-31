CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2022--
Berkley Select, a Berkley Company, is celebrating its milestone 30-year anniversary in 2022.
Berkley Select began operations in June 1992 as Monitor Liability Managers with just a few employees offering directors’ and officers’ liability insurance. Since then, the business has grown to over 100 employees while servicing partners nationwide from its home office in Chicago. Today, Berkley Select offers a full suite of executive and professional liability insurance coverages including employment practices liability, directors’ and officers’ liability, lawyers’ and accountants’ professional liability, and affinity programs.
“We are extremely proud of our history and the foundations of expert underwriting, exceptional claims service and producer partnership we now build upon,” said Berkley Select president, Daniel Spragg. “I am excited for what our future holds as we turn a new page in our history and accelerate our impact in our core markets. We are looking forward to a strong 2022 as demand continues to increase for stable and responsive management and professional liability solutions. I want to thank our talented employees and valued partners who have supported us over the past 30 years, today and tomorrow.”
Berkley Select has a number of initiatives and events planned throughout 2022 to celebrate its landmark anniversary with employees, producers, and other company stakeholders.
“Berkley Select has a long history of bringing great value to its customers, driven by the knowledge, expertise, and dedication of the outstanding people who have been part of the organization over the last 30 years,” said W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation. “I would like to thank all of our Berkley Select colleagues, our distribution partners, and our customers for being part of our success and I look forward to the next 30+ years.”
About Berkley Select
Berkley Select is one of the more than 50 businesses of W.R. Berkley Corporation, a Fortune 500 insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.
Berkley Select underwrites on behalf of Berkley member insurance companies that are rated A+ (Superior), Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company. These Berkley member companies include: Admiral Insurance Company, Berkley Insurance Company, Carolina Casualty Insurance Company, Great Divide Insurance Company, and Nautilus Insurance Company.
