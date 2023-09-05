Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties President Martha Mosier to Appear at RISMedia’s 2023 CEO and Leadership Exchange

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce President Martha Mosier will be speaking at an exclusive national panel, RISMedia’s 2023 CEO and Leadership Exchange. The event is being held at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, from September 5 to 7; Mosier will be sharing her insights on how industry leaders can target key communities leveraging a strategic approach.
Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. (Photo: Business Wire)
Brokerage executives and experts from across the US will be attending the event, discussing current industry trends and essential success strategies for the future. Mosier will be joined by Chief Economist and SVP of research at the National Association of REALTORS® Lawrence Yun, Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wisconsin, and many others.
“It’s an honor to be invited to appear at such a prestigious event, as the list of speakers reads like a ‘Who’s Who’ of the industry’s brightest minds and top professionals,” said Mosier, who has been with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (formerly Prudential California Realty) since 2008.
Previously serving as SVP for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties affiliated escrow companies, Mosier manages all aspects of operations at BHHSCP, as well as the legal department for all three entities. Her background includes serving as in-house litigation counsel for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (NRT) for 11 years and clerking for the Attorney General of California, Fourth District Court of Appeals.
“The modern real estate environment presents a number of challenges, with rates at the highest levels in years and inventory levels remaining at historic lows. A one-size-fits-all approach has never been advisable and, now more than ever, connecting with key segments of potential buyers requires a bespoke, tailored approach to client service. This is the only way to ensure we can offer the education and resources people need to reach their goals,” Mosier added.
Mosier, who currently serves as co-chair of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ IMPACT Council for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, has a long track record of supporting her community and the betterment of the real estate industry. Additionally, she is an officer and board member for The Charitable Foundation, a non-profit 501c(3) entity of BHHSCP.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2022, our expert agents assisted in more than 8,000 client transactions for over $13.7 billion in sales volume.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.
