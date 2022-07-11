Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC), Workers Compensation Division names Danny Engell as Senior Vice President, Chief Underwriting and Analytics Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--
Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, (BHHC), Workers Compensation Division today announced the addition of Danny Engell to the Executive Leadership team as the Senior Vice President, Chief Underwriting and Analytics Officer. Engell will lead the company's strategic underwriting and data analytics efforts in this role, providing innovative expertise and creative solutions to further enhance BHHC’s market presence as an industry leader in workers compensation insurance products.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005316/en/
Danny Engell, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, Workers Compensation Division, Senior Vice President & Chief Underwriting and Analytics Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
“Danny is a solutions-oriented executive with substantial experience building and leading complex, established insurance functions as well as new ventures,” said Rob Darby, President, and CEO of BHHC. “He has a breadth of experience and talent with strategic underwriting, process improvement, and data analytics that will support BHHC’s goal of maintaining its competitive market advantage.”
Before joining BHHC, Danny was the Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer for Republic Indemnity and led the data analytics and strategic planning groups. During his career, Engell has held executive positions with Glow Insurance Services and ICW Group.
“We are excited to welcome Danny to our organization,” said Darby. “His industry experience with underwriting strategy and operations along with a passion for analytics and automation is a great asset as we continue to grow and diversify to meet the needs of our policyholders.”
Engell earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He is a member of the Casualty Actuarial Society, earning his FCAS designation in 2012. Danny succeeds Mark Barba, BHHC’s former Chief Underwriting Officer, who retired this June.
About Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies
The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC) are a group of six insurance carriers that are part of the Berkshire Hathaway insurance group. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and with over 50 years in business, BHHC has evolved from a regional carrier to a national insurance group writing a diverse book of policies from coast to coast. The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies include Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company, BHHC Special Risks Insurance Company, Continental Divide Insurance Company, Cypress Insurance Company, Oak River Insurance Company, and Redwood Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.
Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC) have earned an enviable record of success in the insurance industry. Supported by A.M. Best's highest financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) ( as of January 6, 2022 ), our corporate size enables our organization to react swiftly and effectively to opportunities in the insurance marketplace. Our financial strength provides our employees, agency partners, and policyholders the security rarely available in today's marketplace.
Visit www.bhhc.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005316/en/
Media:media@bhhc.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE FINANCE
SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/11/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 07/11/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005316/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.