BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Cathy Miller to Head of North America Property and announced several other promotions within its North America Property team.
As Head of North America Property, Cathy will oversee the insurer’s general property, energy, builder’s risk and marine business in the U.S. and Canada. She was previously Global Property Underwriting Officer. In other newly announced promotions:
- Greg Freeman has been named U.S. Retail Leader, General Property. In addition to his new role, Greg will continue to play an integral role in BHSI’s North America builder’s risk business. He was previously Head of Retail General Property, U.S. Eastern Region.
- Mark Lees has been named Global Property Underwriting Officer. He was previously Head of Retail General Property, U.S. Western Region.
- Scott Johnson has been named Head of Retail General Property, U.S. Eastern Region. He was previously Head of Retail General Property, U.S. Northeast Region.
- Alison McVeigh has been named Head of Retail General Property, U.S. Northeast Region. She was previously Vice President, U.S. Northeast Region Property.
- Manny Dewani has been named Head of Retail General Property, U.S. Western Region. He was previously Vice President, U.S. Western Region Property.
“BHSI has an exceptional team of individuals with excellent capabilities and strong character bringing our reliable capacity, risk engineering and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to the marketplace,” said Sanjay Godhwani, President of North America, BHSI. “I am pleased to tap into our deep bench of talent in making these promotions. All of these leaders have pivotal roles to play as we continue to expand our property portfolio in North America and around the globe.”
BHSI offers a full line of property, builder’s risk and marine insurance products and services in North America and around the world. To learn more, visit bhspecialty.com.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance ( www.bhspecialty.com ) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Lyon, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto and Zurich. For more information, contact info@bhspecialty.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005901/en/
CONTACT: JoAnn Lee
+1 617.936.2937
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/13/2022 12:09 PM/DISC: 12/13/2022 12:09 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005901/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.