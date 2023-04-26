BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted James Byrnes to Head of Construction Professional, North America. He was previously Vice President, Construction Professional, for the U.S. Eastern Region at BHSI.
“James has played a critical role in building our Construction Professional business in North America,” said John Roe, Head of Casualty Construction, North America, BHSI. “In his new role, he will lead our efforts to take our flourishing Construction Professional business to the next level, and bring the certainty of BHSI’s financial strength, underwriting acumen, and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT ® philosophy to construction firms and contractors across the region.”
James has nearly two decades of industry experience. Before joining BHSI, he spent more than a decade on both the underwriting and claims sides of the business at another global insurer. He also worked as an attorney in private practice and as a civil engineer. He holds a law degree from Saint John’s University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University.
In the U.S. and around the world, BHSI offers a broad range of construction solutions for large construction companies, contractors and project owners. Along with construction professional liability, these include builder's risk, casualty, pollution, and contract surety.
James continues to be based in New York and can be reached at james.byrnes@bhspecialty.com.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance ( www.bhspecialty.com ) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Lyon, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto and Zurich.
