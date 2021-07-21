BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $107.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $97.4 million.
Berkshire Hills shares have risen 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.
