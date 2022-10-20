BOSTON (AP) _ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $18.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $119.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $108.3 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

