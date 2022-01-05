BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
Berkshire Partners, the Boston-based investment firm, announced today that Justin Hupp, Josh Johnson, Jon Nuger, Nii Amaah Ofosu-Amaah, and Terry Thompson have been appointed Managing Directors of the firm effective January 1, 2022. They join the 25 current Managing Directors in leading the firm and its affiliated investment funds.
Justin Hupp joined Berkshire Partners in 2009 on the private equity team and returned to the firm in 2013 after earning an M.B.A. As a member of the Stockbridge team since then, he has developed expertise in a variety of areas including digital infrastructure and tech-enabled businesses.
Josh Johnson joined Berkshire Partners in 2008 as a private equity associate and returned to the firm in 2012 after earning an M.B.A. He is currently a leader on the communications and digital infrastructure industry team within the firm’s private equity business.
Jon Nuger joined Berkshire Partners in 2012 after holding roles in consulting and investment firms, and start-up companies. Since joining Berkshire he has helped lead technology investing efforts as a member of the firm’s private equity technology sector team.
Nii Amaah Ofosu-Amaah joined Berkshire Partners in 2006 and returned to the firm in 2010 after earning an M.B.A. He currently holds a cross-functional leadership role that spans both business development and investor relations.
Terry Thompson joined Berkshire in 2020 as Chief Operating Officer. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at the global law firm Ropes & Gray LLP and has also held multiple corporate operations and finance leadership roles over the course of his career.
About Berkshire Partners
Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based investment firm, has been investing in well-positioned, growing companies for more than 35 years. Berkshire Private Equity has made more than 145 private equity investments since its inception and has a strong history of partnering with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. Stockbridge, founded in 2007, seeks to make public equity investments in high-quality companies with strong competitive positions and long-term growth prospects. The firm’s Stockbridge and private equity teams frequently collaborate and leverage their collective industry expertise in multiple areas, including in communications and digital infrastructure, consumer, healthcare, technology, and services and industrials. For additional information, and to see a full list of the firm’s private equity investments, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.
