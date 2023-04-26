Highlights Berkshire's Transformational Efforts to Build More Equitable and Sustainable Communities
BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community bank with financial centers in New England and New York, announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, Purpose & Performance that Matters. The report highlights the totality of the Company's environmental, social and governance activities, its performance as well as its progress on its $5 billion BEST Community Comeback program.
"We believe where you bank matters and since our founding in 1846, Berkshire has been at the forefront of empowering our communities' financial potential," stated Gary R. Levante, SVP, Corporate Responsibility at Berkshire Bank. "The collective actions of the Company and all our employees are helping build more just and sustainable communities, creating jobs along our main streets, putting more people in homes, and supporting a green and equitable economy."
Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre added, "Our purpose will continue to help power Berkshire on our path toward becoming a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. All of Berkshire's collective ESG efforts are positively contributing to our commercial performance, creating capacity to invest more in our business, customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."
Since its first deposit of $25 more than 175 years ago, Berkshire has provided support, guidance, and financial solutions to help its customers and communities navigate successfully through all economic environments. Berkshire collaborates with local government, nonprofit, private sector, and individual stakeholders to harness its financial resources, expertise and operations to help unlock the potential of communities across its footprint.
Berkshire's accomplishments over the last year, which are highlighted in the report, include:
- Issuance of the first Sustainability Bond by a public community bank holding company with less than $150 billion in assets in the U.S.
- Launch of the Center for Women, Wellness & Wealth.
- Progression on the BEST Community Comeback program, including more than $1 billion in financing in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and lending over $300 million to support low-carbon projects.
- Investment of $3.5 million in community contributions and over 23,000 hours of employee volunteer time to benefit more than 500 community organizations.
- Inclusion in Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQIA+ Equality.
- Recognition by Newsweek as one of the top 10 most trustworthy banks in the nation and by the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts as Sustainable Bank of the Year.
In addition to its commitment to being a leading socially responsible community bank, Berkshire is known as a strong and secure steward of its customers finances, above industry credit quality, and superior suite of financial solutions delivered through robust technology platforms, dedicated relationship managers and 100 community-based financial centers. The Bank has an A3 deposit rating from Moody's Investors Service, which was affirmed on April 21, 2023 and Newsweek named Berkshire one of the most trustworthy banks in the nation.
Berkshire's full ESG report is available online at berkshirebank.com/esg2022.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP
Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, the Bank's vision is to be a high-performing leading socially responsible community bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when, and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.3 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek and America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
Media Contact:
Alicia Jacobs
Corporate Communications
413.242.6540
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-releases-environmental-social--governance-esg-report-301808418.html
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.