Columbus Crew (7-9-6) vs. Orlando City SC (9-4-8)
Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -135, Columbus +361, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Orlando City SC after Miguel Berry registered two goals against FC Cincinnati.
Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.
The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Andres Perea (injured).
Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.