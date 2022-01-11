SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of accelerated executive search services for the private equity (PE) market, announced that the firm achieved record growth and expansion in 2021 as demand skyrocketed for its unique executive search and human capital advisory offerings.
The firm marked its 10 th year in business with revenue growth of 55 percent and its 700 th successful placement of a high-impact executive in a private-equity-backed software company.
“Our exceptional growth and success are the result of our exceptional team,” said CEO and founder Kristie Nova. “I’m thrilled to work with this impressive lineup of search and advisory experts who bring unmatched passion to delighting our clients every day.”
Bespoke has carved out a unique focus as the only firm solely dedicated to serving software market portfolio companies backed by private equity.
The firm has transformed the leadership of more than 230 portfolio companies, accelerating them toward achieving the investment thesis for their investors.
“Our progress this year signifies the increasing recognition that leadership is central to portfolio company success,” said Bespoke President Eric Walczykowski. “Our team excels at recruiting executives and providing leadership advisory that enables companies to execute on growth plans, shorten hold periods and achieve on-target exits.”
In addition to reaching a new level of revenue, the firm hit multiple key milestones in 2021:
- Headcount grew 64 percent, reaching 74 in the first week of January.
- The firm opened its third office, establishing a nationwide physical office presence. The new office in Philadelphia serves clients on the Eastern seaboard, complementing the firm’s headquarters in San Diego and regional office in Austin.
- The firm achieved a 99% placement success rate, meaning its placed executives have stayed in their roles for at least two years.
- Bespoke launched dedicated practices for critical roles and deal phases, including: CEO and Board Members; CFOs; Sales and Marketing leaders; Product and Technology leaders; organizational due diligence and leadership team transformation in the first 100 days after a new deal closes.
Central to Bespoke’s success is its unique, data-driven search process called Search 2.0. This breakthrough methodology uses management science to transform portfolio company leadership. It includes:
- Advanced Scorecarding – tailoring a search to specific company needs and its value creation plan for achieving the investment thesis.
- Deep Validation™ – the industry’s most in-depth backchannel reference checking to yield unparalleled insight into a candidate’s background and skills.
- FIT Profile™ – a holistic view of a candidate’s potential for success in the company, team and role.
About Bespoke Partners
Bespoke Partners is a retained executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with leading private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo, Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, GI Partners, Apax Partners, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout. Bespoke Partners’ search expertise includes all C-Level searches, as well as Board of Directors and internal private equity Operating Partner searches. Bespoke’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment, onboarding and coaching. Bespoke Partners has offices in San Diego, Austin and Philadelphia.
