MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
Recycling your old electronics is about to become easier than ever. Best Buy is introducing a new nationwide, easy-to-use program that allows you to recycle all your old tech - by mail!
Starting this month, you can order a prepaid Best Buy Technology Recycling Box and ship off your old electronics for recycling. Through the service, we will give your tech a second life or recycle it responsibly to protect the environment.
“We continue to build on our commitment to be there for our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their products by making recycling simple and convenient,” said Tim Dunn, Best Buy’s head of environmental sustainability. “Sustainability is at the forefront of everything we do and this new service is another step we are taking to protect the planet today and for future generations.”
To continue supporting our goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, the Best Buy Technology Recycling Box will also be a carbon neutral service.
Here’s how it works in three easy steps.
Step 1: Order a prepaid box from BestBuy.com. You can choose from two options. A small box (9 X 5 X 3 - $22.99), which can carry up to 6 lbs, or a medium box (18 X 14 X 4 - $29.99), which can carry up to 15 lbs.
Step 2: The box arrives at your home, and you fill it up with old gadgets lying around the house, whether that’s a tablet, cords, keyboards or more. See the full list of products we recycle here.
Step 3: You ship the prepaid box by taking it to your nearest UPS drop-off location or scheduling a pickup with UPS.
You’re done! Your electronics are securely and responsibly recycled.
Recycling at Best Buy
Best Buy is the nation’s largest retail collector of e-waste. Since 2009, we have recycled more than 2.7 billion pounds of electronics and appliances.
Our recycling programs are part of how we build the circular economy into our business to protect the environment and help our customers live more sustainably. The circular economy is a system that prioritizes keeping products and materials in use as long as possible and finding alternatives to throwing them away.
This new nationwide service, a pilot program, adds to our industry leading recycling program that makes it easy for our customers to recycle by dropping off their old electronics at Best Buy stores across the country or scheduling a home pick-up through our Haul-Away services.
Learn more about recycling your tech at Best Buyhereand our commitment to the environmenthere.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005124/en/
CONTACT: Ale Valeriano
KEYWORD: MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SMALL BUSINESS SPECIALTY RECYCLING TRANSPORT APPS/APPLICATIONS LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SUSTAINABILITY AUDIO/VIDEO RETAIL ENVIRONMENT MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OFFICE PRODUCTS CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: Best Buy Co., Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/05/2023 06:00 AM/DISC: 04/05/2023 06:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005124/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.