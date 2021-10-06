TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Robotic Process Automation Data Quadrant Awards, naming three vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005605/en/
Best Robotic Process Automation Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews (Graphic: Business Wire)
- UiPath
- Automate from HelpSystems
- Automation Anywhere
Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner.
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?
The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users’ point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
With a Net Emotional Footprint of +97 , UiPath ranked strongly for role-based access. Automate from HelpSystems received a Net Emotional Footprint of +85 and exceeded user expectations in providing quality implementation strategy and delivery. Automation Anywhere received a Net Emotional Footprint of +93 with a high score for in-action logging.
Robotic Process Automation users were most satisfied with vendors’ central deployment capabilities. However, users would be happy to see changes and improvements in the vendors real-time debugging solutions.
In-depth product evaluation reports are available at www.softwarereviews.com
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005605/en/
CONTACT: For more information, please contact:
Sufyan Al-Hassan
Senior PR Coordinator
1 (888) 670-8889 x2418
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS PUBLISHING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING SOFTWARE ADVERTISING NETWORKS COMMUNICATIONS HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: SoftwareReviews
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/06/2021 08:15 AM/DISC: 10/06/2021 08:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005605/en