DALLAS — In what would be his second act on a complex Texas political stage, Beto O’Rourke is studying how to craft a campaign challenge against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.
O’Rourke, a former Democratic congressman from El Paso, burst on the statewide scene in 2018, when he staged an unconventional campaign that nearly ousted Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.
Now, with the unsavory taste of a failed 2020 presidential bid, O’Rourke has to develop a campaign with different themes, new strategies and a tougher edge against Abbott, one of the most proven political campaigners in Texas history.
Democrats said O’Rourke should not treat his campaign as an intellectual exchange of ideas, but a rough-and-tumble political fight, where he’ll have to forcefully remind voters of Abbott’s weaknesses.
They also contend that O’Rourke must define himself before Abbott does it for him. That includes proving to skeptical Texans that he’s not too liberal for the conservative-leaning state. His 2020 presidential debate pledge: “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” could be a liability. Abbott has already been running web spots to cast his potential rival as too far left for Texas.
Most analysts agree that O’Rourke should keep the elements of his 2018 Senate campaign that captivated voters, but add structure. Next year, Democrats want him to hammer their point that Abbott is leading the state in the wrong direction.
“He needs to bring the positive assets from his Senate race to bear in the race for governor,” said Lisa Turner, the state director for the Democratic Party research group called the Lone Star Project. “Beto is a fresh and energetic problem solver that in my view contrasts well with stale and corrupt politicians like Abbott, who is way past his sell by date.”
Turner said O’Rourke should contrast himself with Abbott by stressing the need to improve public education, expand access to healthcare and fortify the state’s energy grid.
Labor activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said while O’Rourke was successful in 2018 in getting persuadable voters on his side, the race against Abbott should feature early investments in turning out minority voters.
The former 2020 Senate candidate said Abbott governs for a “small minority” of far right conservative and “political donors.”
“The election shouldn’t be all about persuading voters in the middle,” she said. “He has to turn out the base and that means engaging communities of color. That should be done early in the campaign.”
Tzintzún Ramirez said it was important that O’Rourke explore progressive issues like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, improving health care access and legalizing marijuana. Like Turner, she agrees that upgrading the state’s power grid is a critical issue.
But Abbott has described O’Rourke as out of touch with most Texans.
“No matter how hard he tries to reinvent himself, he’s not going to be able to run from the fact that he comes from the most liberal, extreme part of the Democrat Party,” said Mark Miner, a spokesman for Abbott’s reelection campaign. “From supporting open border policies to defunding the police, these are issues that he believes in, and that he can’t run away from, as he deliberates and tries to morph into whatever he’s trying to morph into.
O’Rourke has other challenges in a contest against Abbott, a former attorney general and Texas Supreme Court justice.
The national political winds are blowing unfavorably for Democrats. Last Tuesday Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe to win Virginia’s race for governor. Republicans nearly won a governor’s contest in New Jersey, but incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy appears to have eased past Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the blue state.
State Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, says O’Rourke has lost a Senate race, presidential bid and failed in his 2020 attempt to help Democrats seize the Texas House.
“Beto O’Rourke is a three-time loser,” Shaheen said. “He doesn’t have a chance against Abbott.”
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are sagging, and Democrats worry that if he can’t rebound, Republicans will rout Democrats in the midterm elections.
“If Beto decides to get in the race there’ll be a clear contrast,” Miner said. It’s about someone who wants to take Texas in the wrong direction with his policies that are out of line and out of step with the majority of Texans.”
O’Rourke has not announced a candidacy for governor, though he’s widely expected to jump into the race before the Dec. 13 filing deadline. Consultants and aides close to O’Rourke did not comment for this story. For more than a month, O’Rourke has been having meetings and soliciting input about a potential campaign.
Abbott himself is facing challenges from the right in the GOP primary from former state Sen. Donald Huffines of Dallas and former Texas GOP chairman Allen West of Garland.
Ed Espinoza, the executive director of the liberal group called Progress Texas, said Abbott won’t benefit from the national climate.
A September poll by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found that 54% of Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction. Abbott, the survey revealed, had an approval rating of 45%. But he led a head-to-head matchup with O’Rourke by five percentage points, down from the 12-point advantage he enjoyed earlier in the year.
“Because Abbott is so unpopular, people are able to separate Abbott from the national climate,” Espinoza said. “The national climate that is hurting Democrats is not helping Abbott right now.”
Others agreed.
“What would be essential is to connect with what’s at stake now,” said former Houston council member Amanda Edwards, a Democrat who ran for Senate in 2020. “What we have seen in this last period of time under Abbott’s tenure is lives being lost and a lack of seriousness as it relates to the state of Texas. The people of Texas deserve so much better. Beto could really paint an inclusive vision, one where people have the opportunity to thrive and one in which people are not just political pawns.”
Moving past the 2018 Senate campaign
In his race against Cruz, O’Rourke visited all of Texas’ 254 counties, pledging to voters that he would “show up” to hear their concerns. He campaigned on the need for Texas to be at the forefront of solving the nation’s lingering challenges, including immigration reform, access to healthcare, economic inequality, criminal justice reform and poverty.
O’Rourke raised $80 million for the campaign, including a staggering $38.1 million in one quarter.
With his selfie stick and constant social media presence, the El Paso Democrat blended a new style of campaigning with traditional rallies that featured his powerful, soaring speeches. He de-emphasized political consultants and relied heavily on a large army of volunteers.
Critics said that O’Rourke could have used more structure, and should refrain from impromptu remarks, including an answer he gave in 2018 in which he supported the right of athletes to protest during the national anthem. That played well with NBA stars like LeBron James, but infuriated some Texans. O’Rourke acknowledged as much, but says he stands by his words.
“He needs to keep doing what makes him unique, only with a little more science and intention behind it,” said Democratic Party strategist Colin Strother. “He needs to continue to go everywhere and to all 254 counties. Abbott isn’t going to do that.”
Strother added that O’Rourke should go deeper into Texas communities, much like he did in 2018.
“If he does the Golden Triangle shuffle, where he goes to Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio right off the bat, I’m going to be very bearish on the campaign,” Strother said “What I want to see this son of a gun do is get in a truck in Laredo. I want him to stop everywhere with a Dairy Queen until he hits Oklahoma. And then I want him to take a left on I-20 and do the same thing again.”
Others point out that the 2022 issues will favor O’Rourke.
“He really needs to get to the kitchen table issues,” said Michele Ingalls, president of the Frisco Democrats. “COVID has just run rampant through Texas. And there are a lot of people who are in dire straits or have lost a significant number of loved ones and they need help.”
Espinoza agreed that Texans want more out of O’Rourke.
“This time his message has to be more concrete,” Espinoza said. “In 2018 he was able to run on values and he didn’t have to take a lot of specific positions. The difference is that people know him better now, and they want to know a little bit more.”
In his race against Cruz, O’Rourke was slow to attack his rival, instead staying with a positive message.
While O’Rourke is expected to remain largely positive, he must make pointed criticisms of Abbot and his records, Democrats suggested.
O’Rourke has already been critical of Abbott on social media and in public forums.
His supporters say he should keep the pressure on the incumbent. Edwards said the winter storm changed perceptions about Abbott.
“He’s lost favor with a number of Texans because of the job that he has not done,” Edwards said of Abbott. “That’s going to be a critical piece in the 2022 election cycle.
“It was telling to me who was rolling up their sleeves and getting to work in providing service to families who are most in need,” Edwards said. “One of the things that he did all across the state was through his PAC, Powered By People, was to help to support families and people who had experienced loss and evictions. In the aftermath of a winter storm, there was a stark contrast to the person who was at the helm of this state, in terms of missteps and trying to play games and cover things up and not take responsibility.”
Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell, who Democratic Party operatives tried to recruit as a candidate against Abbott, said O’Rourke should point out what he described as a hard-right turn to extremism that Abbott and lawmakers have taken.
“This state shouldn’t be governed as if everyone wants to be in a right wing Republican primary,” Sorrell said.
Is O’Rourke too liberal for Texas?
After his disappointing Senate loss to Cruz, O’Rourke barreled into an ill-fated presidential bid, where his positions seemed to become more liberal.
His gun control comments at a presidential debate came after a 2019 mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people and injured 23 others.
As a result, O’Rourke has been branded by Republicans as too liberal for Texas. He’s also been criticized for his immigration policies, which Republicans say favor open borders.
Some Democrats concede the remarks at the presidential debate could be a political liability.
“For his sake, I wish he wouldn’t have said ‘yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s,” Ingalls said. “I understand he said that in a moment of passion, right after the El Paso shooting and I’m sure a lot of people felt the same way. But the Republicans are just going to use that and beat him up with it.”
Strother said O’Rourke could answer the gun question in several ways.
“You address it once and then refer people to your website," Strother said. “You just need to say look, ‘This came on the heels of more than 20 people being shot and murdered in my hometown Walmart.’”
Strother also allowed for the possibility that O’Rourke would stand by his debate comments. He said at the time that the mass shooting “crushed me.”
“He should have that conversation trying to win that argument,” Strother said of that approach.
But Turner said O’Rourke is on the right side of the issue, and Abbott has the political liability because he signed into law a bill that allows Texans to carry guns without a permit.
“The big problem with Abbott is that he signed a permitless carry bill that allows anybody to carry guns without a criminal background check,” Turner said. “That is so far out there and Texans don’t approve of that, nor do police chiefs and the law enforcement officers who testified against the bill.”
Turning out voters
Midterm elections are not as popular with voters as presidential contests, so O’Rourke — once again — will have to use his resources and volunteer army to mobilize voters.
That includes turning out Black and Hispanic voters that compose an important base of the party.
“Midterm elections are base elections,” Espinoza said. “There’s no negotiating. Your hardcore voters have to show up…but it really can’t be a choice between the base and the persuadable. You have to do both.”
Espinoza said messaging is the key.
“If he can just convince people that he’s going to bring a steady hand toTexas government,” Espinoza said. “His message won’t be polarizing, just bread and butter issues and he’ll find a willing audience.”
Edwards said most voters will be moved to participate in the election.
“The base needs to turn out because of what’s been happening, what’s at stake,” Edwards said. “There are persuadable voters as well, who are not pleased with what’s happening with our state and the games that are being played with people’s lives. They find that unacceptable.”
A Texas Democrat hasn’t won a statewide race since 1994. A Democrat hasn’t been elected governor here since Ann Richards won the seat in 1990.
“It is going to take more work than any Democratic candidate for governor has ever done,” Ingalls said. “But yes, I do think a Democrat can win a statewide seat.”
