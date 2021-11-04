SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021--
Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”; NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Thiago Licias de Oliveira as its Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, Thiago will develop and implement a people strategy to build, structure and retain an exceptional team through a period of anticipated high growth. Most recently, Thiago was the Head of Global Talent Management for Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices.
“Thiago is a passionate leader who embraces the critical importance of people in enabling companies to succeed,” said Kevin Appelbaum, Co-founder and CEO of Better Therapeutics. “We look forward to his leadership and creativity in furthering our ability to attract, retain and develop uniquely capable talent as we pioneer new ways to treat cardiometabolic diseases.”
“Innovation only happens when diverse, talented and passionate people come together with common purpose and a mission focus,” said de Oliveira. “My goal is to assemble and help unlock the potential that lies within a diverse and driven organization to achieve our greatest aspirations.”
De Oliveira received his MBA through ESADE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and New York University. He is also a certified leadership coach who helps emerging market and social entrepreneurs elevate their leadership capabilities.
About Better Therapeutics
Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines. For more information visit: bettertx.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the delivery of cognitive behavioral therapy by Better Therapeutics to address the root causes of type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases; development of a proprietary platform and software-based solutions for treatment of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions; achievement of changes in neural pathways of the brain and lasting changes in behavior through cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT; the capability of Better Therapeutics to address the underlying causes of certain diseases and its related potential to improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs; the potential for Better Therapeutics’ clinically validated mobile applications to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines; potential and significance of the results of the pivotal study of BT-001 or any clinical or other trial; the potential success of BT-001 as a prescribed treatment used under physician supervision for people with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes; the possibility for the results of the pivotal study to support a regulatory submission for marketing authorization from the FDA; the potential timing of, and Better Therapeutics’ expected progress towards developing and obtaining FDA approval for its products, related research and validation studies. In addition, any statements that refer to projections (including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and revenue projections), forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,the risk that the FDA may not be satisfied with the design of any of Better Therapeutics’ studies and trials, and even satisfied, payers may not reimburse BT-001, if approved,, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our product candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact Better Therapeutics’ platform validation, product testing, the timing of the Better Therapeutics’ submission of the BT-001 for marketing approval from the FDA and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Better Therapeutics' actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Mountain Crest II’s filings on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website atwww.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Mountain Crest II and/or Better Therapeutics’ subsequent/future filings, if any, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
