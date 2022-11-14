SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--
Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022 and provided an update on progress toward achieving key corporate milestones.
“Better Therapeutics continued its strong momentum in the third quarter, with the completion of the BT-001 pivotal clinical trial and acceptance of its de novo classification request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking marketing authorization for BT-001,” stated Frank Karbe, President and CEO of Better Therapeutics. “We believe the publication of our trial results in a leading peer-reviewed journal further highlights the quality of our data and novelty of our approach as does the encouraging feedback we have received from our payer interactions to date. Additionally, we significantly advanced our financing discussions, and our team is laser-focused on preparing for the potential launch of our first-in-class prescription digital therapeutic for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in adults next year, if authorized by FDA.”
Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights
- Completed BT-001 Pivotal Clinical Trial: Better Therapeutics reported positive secondary endpoint results from the BT-001 pivotal trial in July, following the announcement of positive primary endpoint results in March. The trial met both its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating statistically and clinically meaningful reductions in A1c over the current standard of care, even as control group patients increased use of blood sugar lowering medications. The results achieved were sustainable and improved between day 90 and day 180 of the trial, supporting our belief that BT-001 has the potential to deliver meaningful, durable improvements in blood sugar control for adults with T2D already on standard of care blood sugar lowering medications.
- Submitted De Novo Request to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BT-001: In October, our de novo classification request, seeking marketing authorization of BT-001 for the treatment of adults with T2D, was accepted for substantive review by the FDA. If authorized by the FDA, BT-001 would be the first validated, prescription solution for delivering highly scalable cognitive behavioral therapy to adults with T2D from a digital device.
- Published BT-001 Pivotal Clinical Trial Results: The encouraging 90-day results from the company’s pivotal clinical trial of BT-001 in patients 18 years and older with T2D were published in the American Diabetes Association-produced, peer-reviewed journal Diabetes Care in October 2022.
- Presented BT-001 Pivotal Clinical Trial Results: The pivotal trial results were presented by independent physician experts to the medical community at the Society for Vascular Medicine’s Annual Scientific Sessions as well as at a late breaking featured science session at the American Heart Association’s annual meeting in November 2022.
- Began Payer Coverage Discussions: Better Therapeutics initiated its health economic models for BT-001 and began engaging payers to share data from the BT-001 pivotal trial and inform its approach to gaining coverage.
- Appointed Diane J. Gómez-Thinnes as Chief Commercial Officer: Ms. Gómez-Thinnes brings more than two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, leading the commercialization and launch of prescription and consumer health products for companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Galderma.
Expected Upcoming Milestones
- LivVita Liver Study: Better Therapeutics is on track to report topline results from the LivVita study in the fourth quarter of 2022. The study is being conducted in collaboration with Arizona Liver Health and is evaluating the feasibility of CBT to reduce liver fat and improve liver disease biomarkers as a potential treatment for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- Address Financing Needs: Better Therapeutics has initiated a broad assessment of potential financing options. The company expects to address its financing needs in the coming months to ensure it has the financial resources to continue to prepare for a potential commercial launch of BT-001, if authorized by the FDA, and to potentially expand its digital platform into other cardiometabolic diseases.
- Commercial Launch of BT-001: The company is diligently advancing its preparations for the potential commercial launch of BT-001, which, if authorized by the FDA, is anticipated in 2023.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $5.5 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease primarily reflects lower clinical study costs as a result of the winddown of the clinical trial for BT-001, partially offset by an increase in personnel and consulting costs related to preparing the de novo submission for BT-001 as well as an expansion of the company’s software development capabilities.
Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $1.6 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel, marketing and consulting expenses associated with commercial readiness activities to support the potential launch of BT-001, if authorized by FDA.
General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $4.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily related to higher personnel-related costs driven by an increase in headcount and additional costs of being a publicly traded company, including a $1.1 million increase in business insurance.
Interest expense, net for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $0.4 million, compared to $0 for the same period in 2021. The increase was the result of the interest incurred on the company’s secured term loan agreement with Hercules Capital, which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $11.4 million, compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2021. On a per common share basis, net loss was $0.48 and $1.20 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decline in loss per share is primarily related to an increase in weighted average shares outstanding as a result of the deSPAC transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Capital resources: Cash and cash equivalents were $22.3 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $40.6 million on December 31, 2021.
Conference Call and Webcast
About BT-001
BT-001 is Better Therapeutics’ investigational prescription digital therapy for the treatment of T2D. The investigational therapy is delivered via software that provides a tailored experience to patients designed to help them address the underlying causes of T2D by making meaningful, sustainable behavioral changes. The BT-001 investigational therapy is rooted in the well-studied, gold standard of behavioral modification therapies, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). While in-person CBT has been used for T2D and other cardiometabolic conditions before, until now the approach has not been scalable due to the need to deliver the therapy via a therapist. If authorized by FDA, BT-001 would be the first validated, prescription solution for delivering this therapeutic approach to T2D patients at scale, from their digital devices.
About the Better Therapeutics CBT Platform
Better Therapeutics’ investigational digital therapeutic platform is designed to deliver a novel form of CBT to help people with cardiometabolic diseases potentially improve key measures related to T2D, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and other cardiometabolic conditions. By adapting the principles and mechanisms of CBT, the digital therapeutic platform is designed to address and modify the cognitive patterns that affect eating habits and other behavioral factors associated with cardiometabolic diseases.
About Better Therapeutics
Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for treating cardiometabolic conditions. The CBT delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics’ clinically validated mobile applications, if authorized for marketing, are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.
For more information visit: bettertx.com
BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Expenses:
Research and development
$
5,477
$
6,667
$
13,391
$
13,082
Sales and marketing
1,557
552
5,284
1,159
General and administrative
3,962
1,776
11,265
4,215
Total operating expenses
10,996
8,995
29,940
18,456
Loss from operations
(10,996
)
(8,995
)
(29,940
)
(18,456
)
Interest expense, net
(406
)
—
(1,052
)
(3
)
Change in fair value of SAFEs
—
(3,466
)
—
(8,779
)
Gain on loan forgiveness
—
—
—
647
Loss before provision (benefit) from income taxes
(11,402
)
(12,461
)
(30,992
)
(26,591
)
Provision (benefit) from income taxes
3
—
3
(150
)
Net loss
$
(11,405
)
$
(12,461
)
$
(30,995
)
$
(26,441
)
Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to Series A Preferred Shareholders
—
(403
)
—
(1,185
)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted
$
(11,405
)
$
(12,864
)
$
(30,995
)
$
(27,626
)
Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.48
)
$
(1.20
)
$
(1.32
)
$
(2.58
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share
23,693,154
10,752,790
23,533,290
10,723,091
BETTER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
(audited)
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,305
$
40,566
Prepaid expenses
1,123
4,409
Other current assets
62
276
Total current assets
23,490
45,251
Capitalized software development costs, net
4,121
5,077
Property and equipment, net
122
82
Other long-term assets
488
548
Total Assets
$
28,221
$
50,958
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,255
$
1,523
Accrued payroll
2,477
1,352
Other accrued expenses
2,451
1,858
Current portion of long-term debt
3,129
-
Total current liabilities
9,312
4,733
Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
11,657
9,505
Total liabilities
20,969
14,238
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
109,988
108,461
Accumulated deficit
(102,738
)
(71,743
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
7,252
36,720
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
28,221
$
50,958
