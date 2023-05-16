BetterUp and Carahsoft Partner to Address U.S. Government Agencies’ Mindsets for Mission Readiness

BetterUp®, the human transformation company, and inventor of virtual coaching, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as BetterUp’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry leading mission readiness solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.