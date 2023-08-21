LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 21, 2023--
The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) is now approved by the Behavioral Intervention Certification Council (BICC), the International Behavior Analysis Organization (IBAO), and the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) as a Continuing Education Provider, in addition to being an Authorized Continuing Education (ACE) provider by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB).
BHCOE is dedicated to offering high-quality, accessible, and flexible learning opportunities for today’s ABA providers via the BHCOE Learning Hub. The BHCOE Learning Hub is a virtual online platform that provides insights from experts on trending topics in the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) field through live and on-demand continuing education webinars, workshops, and courses. BHCOE maintains an online library of our webinars available on-demand, providing ongoing access to leading educational topics and industry experts to inform your practice decisions. Most of this content is offered at no-cost for accredited organizations. CE certificates are issued for all applicable content.
Content that meets the CE requirements of each of the certification/credentialing bodies is clearly indicated in the “Webinar Information” section for each of the courses.
Recent continuing education content and presenters include:
- Dr. Bruce Tinor: How The Science of ABA Can Improve Outcomes for Students with Emotional Disturbance and For ALL Other Students Regardless of Disability or Placement
- Combatting Behavior Analyst Compassion Fatigue & Burnout Workshop Series featuring content by John Austin, Adrienne Bradley, Nasiah Cirincione-Ulezi, Nicole Gravina, Chunying Jin, Ellie Kazemi, Denice Rios, Tyra P. Sellers, Julie Slowiak, Shane T. Spiker, Sarah Trautman, Jessica Rohrer, and Mary Jane Weiss
- ABA Assessment Workshop Series featuring content by Celine Saulnier, Ira Cohen, Thomas W. Frazier, Francesca degli Espinosa, Nasiah Cirincione-Ulezi, Michael Fabrizio, John N. Constantino, Kristen L. Padilla, Stephen M. Kanne, Jana Sarno, Sigmund Eldevik, Stephen N. Elliott, Katerina Monlux, and Margaret Uwayo
New continuing education content is in development and is released throughout the year.
To explore the BHCOE Learning Hub’s continuing education offerings and register visit: https://learning.bhcoe.org
About BHCOE
BHCOE is a leading organization dedicated to promoting quality behavioral health care. BHCOE’s service offerings address the many components of quality behavioral health delivery including accreditation, education, credentialing, data management, and research. Through these efforts BHCOE enables the highest level of client and provider experience and outcomes for their partners and the patients they serve.
About BICC
Founded in 2013, the Behavioral Intervention Certification Council's (BICC) mission is to enhance public protection by developing and administering a certification program consistent with the needs of behavior analysts to recognize individuals who are qualified to treat the deficits and behaviors associated with autism spectrum disorder using the principles and procedures of ABA. BICC's certifications are accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).
About IBAO
The International Behavior Analysis Organization® (IBAO®) is an international applied behavior analysis credentialing organization whose mission is to provide Behavior Analysts and Behavioral Technicians living outside North America with a credentialing standard needed for professional practice in Applied Behavior Analysis. By establishing and maintaining educational, experiential, examination, and practice standards, the IBAO® will serve as the certification organization for International Applied Behavior Analysis practitioners.
About QABA
QABA Credentialing Board was established in 2012 to meet paraprofessional and professional credentialing in ABA. QABA offers the only internationally accredited certifications for ABA including the behavior analyst credential, Qualified Behavior Analyst (QBA); assistant behavior analyst credential, Qualified Autism Services Practitioner - Supervisor (QASP-S); and behavior technician credential, Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT). QABA establishes the highest standard of care and empowers all professionals providing behavior intervention services, including services to those with ASD and related disabilities. Through access, transparency, and dedication to best practice, we provide everyone an opportunity for consistent high-level care.
