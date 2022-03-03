HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
BHE Compression Services, LLC, announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,248,746 relating to its methane and emissions reduction system.
BHE Compression Services’ methane and emissions reduction system is used on its gas compressor package, meeting or exceeding all current EPA methane emissions rules and regulations while providing the same compression capabilities as its industry counterparts. The system reduces combustion emissions and eliminates raw and fugitive methane emissions associated with existing and future gas compressor packages.
BHE Compression Services markets its patented compressor packages under the CleanMachine ® brand. The early CleanMachine units, which have been in field operation since late 2020, have achieved reductions of more than 17% in carbon dioxide equivalent, while methane intensity was reduced by 46%. The CleanMachine compressor is the first-ever midstream equipment certified by TrustWell TM for responsibly sourced gas.
BHE Compression Services has filed for international protection of its system and continuation applications in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to seek rights on additional aspects of its patented CleanMachine system.
About BHE Compression Services
BHE Compression Services is the first large-horsepower fleet with the patented CleanMachine ® technology. BHE Compression Services’ sustainable compression strategy has set them on a course to be the world leader in responsibly sourced gas compression services. BHE Compression Services employs a homogeneous fleet of large-horsepower drivers and Ariel compressor packages with the latest controls and technology to improve integrity, reliability and safety and reduce the impact of operations on the environment.
