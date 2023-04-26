CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dual-action biologics to elicit a potent and durable immune response, today announced that it will present dose expansion data from the ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial of its lead investigational candidate, BCA101, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent, metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. BCA101 is a first in class dual-action bifunctional antibody designed to inhibit EGFR and disable TGF-β directly at the tumor site. These data will be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held from June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
Details of the oral presentations are as follows:
Title: Dose expansion results of the bifunctional EGFR/TGF-β inhibitor BCA101 with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent, metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Presenter: Glenn J. Hanna, M.D.
Abstract Number: 6005
Session Type/Title: Oral Abstract Session – Head and Neck Cancer
Date/Time: June 5, 2023 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Location: McCormick Place Convention Center
This presentation described here will be made available on the Bicara website following the conference.
About Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class biologics engineered to bring together the precision of targeted therapy and the power of tumor modulators. The company’s bifunctional antibodies are designed to deliver an immunomodulatory payload directly to the tumor microenvironment to ramp up immune cell activity, potentially offering long-lasting efficacy. Bicara’s lead asset, BCA101, a first-in-class EGFR / TGF-β-trap bifunctional antibody, is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1/1b study. Bicara’s experienced team brings deep expertise across immunology, oncology, clinical development, business development and operational strategy. More information is available at www.bicara.com.
