Bicycle Playing Cards Debuts Disney Collection

Bicycle Playing Cards, the bestselling and most widely used playing card brand for over 135 years, is elated to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary with five new playing card collections. Leading the lineup is Bicycle's new Disney Mickey Mouse Inspired Black and Gold playing card deck, available now on Bicyclecards.com and at retail stores: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon and many more.
"Our Cartamundi brands are founded on the belief that play enriches the world," says Tricia Bouras, Cartamundi Global Entertainment President, and CEO and President of the United States Playing Card Company of Cartamundi Entertainment. "Through Disney, we are further inspired by the power of wonderment to create a world that is truly magical. We are thrilled to breathe life into this vision through our new playing card collection."
Disney fans can anticipate the unveiling of the remaining decks in this collection throughout this Summer and Fall via Bicyclecards.com. The collections will be available in multiple markets across the globe.
"Disney characters and stories ignite the imagination, empowering families to joyfully immerse themselves in the Wonder of Play," says Masha Ievseieva, VP NA Marketing and Global Insights at Cartamundi. "As a brand, we wholeheartedly embrace the enchantment and awe, making Disney the quintessential IP to breathe life into our playing cards."
The five decks in the Disney Collection are:
Disney Mickey Mouse Inspired Black and Gold Playing Cards by Bicycle
These Black and Gold Disney Mickey Mouse decks are beautifully designed with intricate foil. Classic Mickey Mouse is featured front and center on this striking deck, with his iconic silhouette hidden throughout every card.
Price: $12.99
Disney Princess Inspired Playing Cards by Bicycle
(available in pink and blue colors)
Embark on enchanting journeys with Disney princesses, where dreams come to life and empowered heroines captivate hearts. Celebrating the magic and inspiring individuals to reach their true potential, this deck is an ideal treasure for the princesses in your life, igniting their imagination and empowering them to shine.
Price: $9.99
Disney Villains Inspired Playing Cards by Bicycle
(available in green and purple colors)
Unleash your inner edginess with Disney Villains, a captivating franchise designed to cater to adult fans seeking a darker twist. With an extensive lineup of iconic characters, this deck is the ultimate companion for Disney enthusiasts looking to embrace their edgier side.
Price: $9.99
Disney 100 Inspired Playing Cards by Bicycle
Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Disney as we celebrate its momentous 100th anniversary with this Disney100 Years of Wonder Bicycle deck. Join us in honoring the storytellers who have captivated hearts, as we reflect on the enduring magic and cherished connections woven throughout generations of beloved characters and timeless tales.
Price: $14.99
Disney Classic Mickey Mouse Inspired Playing Cards by Bicycle
Step into the nostalgic charm of yesteryear with this Classic Mickey Mouse deck of cards. These delightful cards feature the beloved icon Mickey Mouse, capturing the timeless appeal and playful spirit that has charmed audiences for generations.
Price: $7.99
