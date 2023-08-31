FILE - President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach speaks during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 11, 2022. The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks, in an effort to combat rising gun violence nationwide. Background checks help prevent guns from being sold to people convicted of crimes, teenagers and others who are legally blocked from owning them, said ATF Director Steve Dettelbach.