WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden issued a statement Friday calling on the Cuban government to release hundreds of political prisoners detained last year during a rare surge in protests across the country.
“I once again call for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners in Cuba who remain in detention following the July 11, 2021, protests,” Biden said. “In the face of oppression, these protesters bravely exercised their fundamental freedoms, including the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”
The Biden administration conducted a comprehensive review of Cuba policy after the protests took place. Policy recommendations from that review, including allowing investment in private Cuban businesses and easing restrictions on remittances, are expected to be implemented through the end of the year.
“The United States stands with the Cuban people as they stand up for their human rights and a say in the future of Cuba,” Biden continued. “We will continue to advocate for the release of all who were imprisoned in this brutal crackdown, and continue holding accountable Cuban officials responsible for violence against peaceful protests.”
Biden made the call ahead of Human Rights Day on Saturday.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican, praised Biden for the statement.
“I’ve spent more than a year calling on President Biden to join me in denouncing the regime and denying the expedited consideration of his nominees until he called for the immediate release of these brave people, and I am proud to see that finally happen today,” Scott said. “But, this is not the end of our fight. I expect President Biden to continue to be a voice for freedom and democracy in Latin America, and end his appeasement of the regimes in Cuba and Venezuela. The Cuban people want a new day of freedom, and we will fight alongside them until that day is here.”
