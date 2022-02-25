President Joe Biden will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The historic selection would add a fresh liberal voice with new life experiences without changing its conservative tilt.
Jackson, 51, is a federal appeals court judge who once served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and as a public defender, jobs that no justice has ever held. She worked as a law clerk to the man she would replace, the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, 83.
