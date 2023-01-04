President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week for a first-hand look at conditions as his administration contends with a surge in migration.
“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters traveling with him to Kentucky and Ohio on Wednesday. He declined to elaborate.
Biden is already scheduled to travel to Mexico next week to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The preparations for a border trip are ongoing but a decision isn’t final, people familiar with the planning said earlier Wednesday. The stop would be added to the Mexico City trip, the people said. One person said the White House is considering El Paso, Texas.
The people asked not to be identified because the travel isn’t yet official.
A surge of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border under Biden has become a political liability for the president and his administration, which reversed many of former President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.
But the Supreme Court has kept in place a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 that has required the administration to continue to turn away many asylum seekers on public health grounds.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.