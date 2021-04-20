AP Biden says he is praying for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial, adds: 'It is overwhelming in my view' Apr 20, 2021 Apr 20, 2021 Updated 56 min ago WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says he is praying for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial, adds: 'It is overwhelming in my view.' Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Tags General News Government And Politics Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Read Our E-edition See our e-edition for a full replica of today’s newspaper. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, see our special entertainment pages with TV listings, comics and puzzles. Read Our E-edition COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Methuen - John J. Smerdon, age... Haverhill - Dorothy (DiZazzo) ... In Memoriam 3rd Year Remembran... North St. - Kristen Ann Marie... Methuen - Grace L. (Cody) Pero... Featured Homes of the Week +5 The Kellingrove Estate, Salem, N.H.