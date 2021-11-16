President Joe Biden speaks before signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was being trounced in the state’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary. On Tuesday, Biden returns to New Hampshire as president, eager to talk up his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans.