COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced today that the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) has awarded the TACTICALCRUISER contract to BigBear.ai. Under the five-year, single award contract, BigBear.ai will develop and deliver a real-time data analytics capability that incorporates emerging technologies to enable USCYBERCOM leadership to track, analyze, and visualize business intelligence information.
Dr. Reggie Brothers, BigBear.ai Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to expand our relationship with the Department of Defense and to assist USCYBERCOM by developing and delivering a web-enabled decision support system that facilitates resource-informed strategic and operational decisions. We look forward to partnering with USCYBERCOM on this important initiative.”
About BigBear.ai
A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The Company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic and imperfect data environments. BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).
BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005374/en/
CONTACT: Reevemark
Paul Caminiti/Delia Cannan/Pam Greene
212-433-4600
bigbear.ai@reevemark.comorLambert & Co.
Jennifer Hurson
(845) 507-0571
jhurson@lambert.comCaroline Luz
203-656-2829
KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE DEFENSE INTERNET OTHER DEFENSE HARDWARE CONTRACTS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: BigBear.ai
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/07/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/07/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005374/en